Diddy’s Defense Labels Him Deviant – Not A Criminal

Diddy’s lawyer Teny Geragos said Cassie and Jane were willing participants in his sex life, not victims of coercion or trafficking.

Diddy faced explosive allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering in a packed federal courtroom Monday as his defense attorney pushed back hard against the government’s claims, arguing the Hip-Hop mogul’s relationships were messy but mutual.

Attorney Teny Geragos told jurors that the women accusing Diddy of abuse were not victims of a criminal enterprise but adults who made their own choices in emotionally charged, sometimes volatile relationships.

“Sean Combs had a bit of a different sex life,” Geragos said during opening statements. “The alleged victims were all getting something from him. They are adults. They too must take on responsibility for their lives, as he does for his. A free choice has pros and cons.”

Diddy is facing five federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody following his arrest in September 2024.

Prosecutors allege Diddy used his fame and fortune to manipulate and exploit women for over two decades, citing incidents dating back to the 1990s involving blackmail, violence and coercion.

They claim he led a criminal network through his businesses and employees to facilitate and conceal crimes, including forced labor, kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

But Geragos painted a different picture, focusing on Diddy’s long-term relationships with women like Cassie Ventura and the late Kim Porter, arguing that jealousy, infidelity and substance use—not criminal intent—fueled the drama.

“They remained in multi-year relationships with him. These women were in love with him. Infidelity and jealousy drove the violence. Alcohol and drugs drove things. But he is not a racketeer,” Geragos said. “This case is about his relationships with Cassie and Jane.”

Jurors are expected to see hotel surveillance footage from 2016 showing Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie. Geragos acknowledged the video but insisted it doesn’t prove sex trafficking.

“The video is not evidence of sex trafficking,” she said. “Cassie walked out of the hotel room with two bags. Combs comes down wearing only a towel. He stomps her and drags her by her hoodie. He comes back around—to get a phone.”

Geragos emphasized that Cassie stayed with Diddy for two more years after the incident, even flying to Georgia in 2018 to support him after Porter’s death from pneumonia.

“She wanted to be Combs’ wife, the love of his life. She spent 11 years trying to get that,” Geragos said. “Cassie had a choice every single day to stay with him. That was her better choice. Until she broke up with him. She was not coerced.”

Geragos also addressed Diddy’s relationship with “Jane,” another accuser, saying she willingly participated in their sexual encounters and continued to see him even after their relationship soured.

“In 2020, with Jane, Combs was more upfront. He told her he was dating other women. She was still jealous,” Geragos said. “Jane did it for the cuddle. She wanted to make him happy. She was unable to resist him emotionally.”

Geragos told jurors they would hear about swinger parties and sexual preferences that may make them uncomfortable, but warned them not to confuse lifestyle with criminal behavior.

“You may not like that. But you are not here to judge him for his sexual preferences,” she said.

The trial, which began May 12, is expected to last up to two months and will feature testimony from multiple accusers and former employees.