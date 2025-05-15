Diddy’s Lawyer Reveals Cassie & Diddy Called Themselves “The Get High Partners”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie testified Thursday that her texts about “freak-offs” with Diddy were not genuine and described his drug use and volatile behavior during their relationship.

Cassie took the witness stand for a third time Thursday (May 15) as defense attorneys for Diddy attempted to paint their years-long relationship as consensual, using her own text messages to challenge her previous claims of coercion and abuse.

When questioned about Diddy’s drug use, Cassie said he was addicted to “success,” then added more seriously that he was addicted to opiates and irritable as he went through withdrawal.

She revealed the pair called themselves “get high partners.”

Diddy’s lawyer Anna Estevao also read from messages where Cassie appeared to express enthusiasm for the sexual encounters she now describes as exploitative.

“I love our freak-offs, when we both want it,” one message read. The defense leaned heavily on digital exchanges between the two, suggesting mutual participation.

In one message, Diddy wrote, “I want to freak-off right now,” to which Cassie replied, “LOL me too.” She clarified on the stand, “I texted more than that.”

Another exchange showed Diddy asking, “Do I have your permission to set up freaky fun?” Cassie responded with a single word: “Ovulation.”

Cassie also acknowledged that Diddy once proposed they “get some outfits and go to a sex club,” and that she was aware he was seeing other women, including Kim Porter and Gina Huynh.

“Did it upset you?” Estevao asked. “Yes,” she replied. “It did” and she confirmed if it led to arguments.

Diddy, 55, is facing federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution. He has denied all allegations.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.