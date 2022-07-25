Doja Cat Goes Viral With “Sex Goddess” Butt Tattoo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Planet Her’ album creator has her followers going crazy.

Doja Cat had been relatively quiet on Instagram in recent days. The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker returned to the social networking platform to show off her new body art.

Over the weekend, Doja shared a photo that featured a new “sex goddess” image on her butt cheek. Her followers flooded the post with likes and comments about the picture.

“First tattoo ever 7/23/22. I love it 🙏💕,” wrote Doja Cat in the Instagram caption. A second, close-up shot led many IG users to question if the rapper/singer’s tattoo is actually removable.

Regardless of its durability, Doja’s tatt garnered a lot of attention online. Her “sex goddess” Instagram post collected more than 3 million likes and nearly 14,000 comments.

2022 has been a strong year for Doja Cat so far. She picked up a Grammy Award at his year’s ceremony in April. “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Additionally, Billboard honored Doja Cat with the 2022 Powerhouse Award at the outlet’s Women in Music event. She also took home multiple trophies at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, including Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Album.

Doja Cat earned a Gold plaque this year for her “Freaky Deaky” collaboration with Tyga. The Los Angeles-bred musician also earned another Top 40 hit with “Vegas” from the Elvis: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

However, Doja Cat did receive some backlash from Stranger Things loyalists this year. Doja reportedly lost around 200,000 followers after publicly calling out 17-year-old Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for posting her DMs with him on TikTok.