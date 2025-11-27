Doja Cat Responds To Fan Criticism With Epic Melbourne Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat captivated Melbourne with a bold arena performance that pushed back at tour criticism and reminded audiences why she’s still a force in live music.

Doja Cat turned up the volume and the drama Tuesday night (November 25) at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, delivering a high-energy two-hour set that doubled as a bold response to criticism surrounding her Ma Vie world tour.

The Grammy-winning performer leaned into an ’80s aesthetic, complete with a leopard print bodysuit and half-face makeup that blurred the line between glam rock and performance art.

Backed by a full band featuring brass, bass, and keytar, she reworked tracks from her latest album, Vie, into funk-heavy live arrangements that gave the show a retro pulse.

Despite recent backlash over her Auckland tour opener, where complaints included sparse costume changes and scaled-back production, Doja Cat didn’t mince her words. She addressed critics online with zero filter, writing, “I’m not your costume monkey” and “keep your opinion to yourself.”

Her Melbourne stop came just days after a nightclub appearance in the same city stirred more controversy.

Arriving three hours late, she performed only three songs before exiting due to vocal rest orders for a sore throat. Local outlets slammed the 15-minute set, while attendees voiced their disappointment across social media.

But Tuesday’s arena performance flipped the narrative. Doja Cat moved effortlessly between sultry ballads and hard-hitting rap verses, proving her vocal range and stage command.

A standout moment came during a jazzy version of “Paint the Town Red,” followed by “Gorgeous,” which featured a saxophone solo that stretched into full-blown theater.

Tracks like “One More Time,” “Take Me Dancing” and “Aaahh Men!” were reimagined with funkier arrangements, while older hits like “Wet V#####,” “Ain’t S###” and “Boss B####” were given new life through the band’s brass-forward sound.

The show also highlighted her complicated relationship with her audience. In 2022, she threatened to quit music after backlash from Paraguay fans over a canceled show. Last year, she lost more than 180,000 Instagram followers after telling her supporters to “get a job.”

Still, the Melbourne crowd sang along to every word, and Doja Cat appeared genuinely touched during her closing remarks. The Ma Vie tour continues with stops in Brisbane and Sydney before heading overseas through 2026.

Her Melbourne show proved she’s still in complete control of her narrative, critics or not.