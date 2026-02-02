Donald Trump Advisor Alex Bruesewitz Hosts Hip-Hop Wedding With Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Sexyy Red

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop’s biggest names just turned a political wedding into the culture clash nobody saw coming. 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and Sexyy Red showed up to celebrate Donald Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz’s wedding this weekend.

The photos hit social media and fans lost their minds. Not because celebrities went to a wedding. Because of whose wedding it was.

Bruesewitz isn’t just any political figure. At 28, he’s the mastermind behind Trump’s modern comeback strategy. He built a multimillion-dollar consulting firm and engineered what insiders call Trump’s “podcast strategy” during the 2024 election.

The young operative placed Donald Trump on The Joe Rogan Experience, Logan Paul’s Impaulsive and Theo Von’s podcast. These weren’t policy interviews. They were casual conversations that reframed Donald Trump as a “funny uncle” instead of a politician.

That move alone helped Donald Trump win young male voters in 2024. Now Bruesewitz serves as an outside adviser overseeing Trump’s social media strategy, influencer outreach and celebrity relationships.

He’s basically the talent agent for MAGA. When celebrities suddenly pop up at Trump events, there’s a strong chance Bruesewitz made that call and cut that check.

Sexyy Red and 50 cent performs at President Donald Trump's advisor, Alex Bruesewitz', wedding! Nickiminaj was also there !! pic.twitter.com/4LFNcLmMn6 — BLAST OF POPCULTURE (@BLASTOFPOP) February 1, 2026

Sexyy Red reportedly performed at the wedding. That crossed a line for many fans. The word “sellout” started trending almost immediately on social media.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth about celebrity politics. Performing at a private event doesn’t automatically mean endorsing an entire political ideology.

It means she got booked, showed up and got paid.

Each of these artists has their own complex relationship with Trump and politics.

50 Cent famously endorsed Trump in 2020 after seeing Biden’s tax plan. He posted on Instagram: “WHAT THE F—! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT.”

The Queens rapper was shocked that people earning $400,000 and more annually could face a combined federal, state and local tax rate of 62 percent under Biden’s proposal. For 50 Cent, it was about protecting his money.

He later turned down a $3 million offer to perform at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in October 2024. “I’m afraid about politics,” he told The Breakfast Club.

Nicki Minaj’s support for Trump is more recent and more controversial. In January 2026, she appeared alongside Trump at a U.S. Treasury Department summit in Washington, D.C.

She declared herself Trump’s “No. 1 fan” and praised his leadership.

The Trinidadian rapper has been pushing for U.S. citizenship and sees Trump as her path to getting it. She’s alienated many Hip-Hop fans by inching closer to the former president.

Sexyy Red’s political journey is the most confusing. She endorsed Trump in 2023, saying, “They support him in the hood,” during an interview with Theo Von. But she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and posted her “I Voted” sticker on social media.

She later distanced herself from Donald Trump after facing backlash for wearing a MAGA hat. Now she’s back performing at his advisor’s wedding.

These artists aren’t alone in supporting Trump. Hip-Hop has a surprising number of Trump supporters that mainstream media rarely discusses.

Snoop Dogg performed at Trump’s pre-inauguration events in January 2025, despite previously calling Trump supporters “Uncle Toms.” He changed his tune after Trump pardoned Death Row Records cofounder Michael Harris in 2021.

Kodak Black has shown loyalty to Trump ever since receiving presidential clemency in 2021. The Haitian rapper appeared at Trump campaign rallies despite Trump’s inflammatory comments about Haitians.

Fivio Foreign released a song endorsing Trump called “ONBOA47RD” and showed up at rallies in Pennsylvania. Waka Flocka Flame has been a vocal Trump supporter since 2020.

Rick Ross, Nelly and Soulja Boy all performed at Trump’s inauguration events. Chris Brown posted on Instagram that he hopes Trump “shuts down the IRS.”

Even Puerto Rican reggaeton stars Anuel AA and Justin Quiles appeared at Trump rallies to court Latino voters.

The pattern is clear. Trump’s political operation isn’t about rallies and red hats anymore. It’s about embedding politics inside entertainment.

And Bruesewitz is the architect of that strategy.