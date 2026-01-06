Donnie McClurkin Denies “Pray Away The Gay” Abuse Allegations In Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Grammy-winning gospel singer and pastor Donnie McClurkin is categorically denying sexual abuse allegations filed against him by a former church member who claims years of grooming and assault during spiritual counseling sessions.

McClurkin’s attorney, Greg Lisi, said the accusations are completely false and grossly mischaracterize interactions that occurred over a decade ago.

Giuseppe Corletto filed the lawsuit on Friday in Manhattan state Supreme Court under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, alleging McClurkin sexually abused him over several years starting in 2003.

Corletto claims he sought out McClurkin after reading the pastor’s autobiographical book Eternal Victim-Eternal Victor, which described overcoming what McClurkin called the curse of homosexuality through faith.

The lawsuit alleges McClurkin began molesting Corletto during the gay away spiritual sessions at Perfecting Faith Church in Long Island, New York. Corletto worked as McClurkin’s assistant from 2004 and regularly traveled with the pastor, during which time the alleged abuse escalated to rape, according to court documents.

Lisi firmly rejected all allegations in a statement to NBC News, saying McClurkin never engaged in any form of sexual abuse, assault, or sexual coercion against Corletto. The attorney emphasized that the claims grossly mischaracterize their interactions and are contradicted by real facts from events that occurred over two decades ago.

Corletto’s lawsuit includes an alleged apology email from McClurkin after a 2013 incident at a Niagara Falls hotel, where the pastor allegedly called himself a dirty old man and apologized for forcing Corletto into something he consistently said no to.

The email allegedly stated that McClurkin felt foolish and stupid about his behavior toward someone seeking guidance and spiritual support.

According to McClurkin, he built his career on overcoming childhood sexual abuse and homosexuality through faith, winning three Grammy awards and selling millions of albums. His path to stardom included an endorsement from Oprah Winfrey, who declared his self-titled album one of her favorite things in 1996, and a performance at the 2004 Republican National Convention.

The allegations against McClurkin emerge amid a broader pattern of sexual abuse scandals involving prominent pastors and religious leaders.

T.D. Jakes faced similar allegations when Duane Youngblood accused the megachurch pastor of grooming and attempted sexual assault during the 1980s on a YouTube show, though Jakes dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Youngblood in October 2025.

Youngblood’s brother, Richard, also made allegations against Jakes, who denied them in a sworn affidavit before voluntarily withdrawing from the legal action. The dismissal followed nearly a year of court filings and failed efforts to recover damages arising from the allegations.

Robert Morris of Gateway Church pleaded guilty to child abuse charges in 2024 after a woman accused him of sexually abusing her as a 12-year-old girl in the 1980s. Morris resigned from the Texas megachurch he founded following the allegations and later admitted to indecent conduct with a child in an Oklahoma court.

McClurkin’s legal team is expected to file a formal response to the allegations in the Manhattan state Supreme Court within the coming weeks.