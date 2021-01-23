Dr. Dre’s Dad Claims Famous Son “Doesn’t Give A Damn” About Him

(AllHipHop News)
More of Dr. Dre’s personal family business continues to make headlines, as he divorces his estranged wife Nicole Young.
During an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Dr. Dre’s 73-year-old father talked about his relationship – or lack thereof – with his own son. According to Theodore, he cannot even remember the last time he has spoken to his own son.
“I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died and I can’t even remember when that was,” Theodore Young told the New York Post.
Theodore’s relationship with his world-famous son is complicated. Dre’s mom Verna split with Theodore, shortly after Dre was born over abuse allegations, which his father denied. As a result, Dr. Dre was raised by his grandmother. His relationship with his father is non-existent.
“We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don’t give a damn about their dad,” Theodore Young said.
Dr. Dre’s relationship with other family members is just as complicated, according to published reports.
In early December, Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter LaTanya Young came forward to reveal she has not heard from her father in 17 years.
Dre fathered LaTanya with an ex-girlfriend named Lisa Johnson over 37 years ago. Dre also has two other children with Lisa. Latoya is 36, and Ashley is 35-years-old. Dr. Dre also has two children with Nicole Young. Truice was born in 1997, while Truly was birth in 2001.
LaTanya told the DailyMail that Nicole Young was responsible for driving a wedge in between Dre and his other children.
“She was very standoffish and mysterious. I got the impression she didn’t care to know any of us,” LaTanya said.
Dre’s family drama is hitting the news, as Nicole Young divorces her husband of 24 years. Nicole and Dr. Dre are fighting over an $850 million fortune he earned by selling Beats By Dre to Apple while they were still married.
Dr. Dre’s Wife Demands $2 Million A Month In Spousal Support
Dre claims Nicole signed an ironclad prenup, wow Nicole claims she signed the document under the threat of violence.
Nicole Young also claimed in recent documents that Dre punched her in the face and held a gun to her head in the early days of their marriage.
In court documents, Dr. Dre denied all of the allegations of abuse.
On January 5th, Dr. Dre, 55, was rushed to Cedars Sinai Hospital after suffering from a brain aneurysm, due to unknown causes.
He reportedly agreed to advance Nicole Young $2 million from his hospital bed as their high-stakes divorce war plays out in court.
Dr. Dre was eventually released from the hospital on January 15th. He wasted no time in returning to work and went right back to the recording studio.