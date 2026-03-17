Dr. Umar Denies Rumor He’s The Father Of Sukihana’s Unborn Child

Dr. Umar shuts down wild rumors he’s the father of Sukihana’s fourth child with a screenshot and a joke that had the internet talking.

Dr. Umar just shut down the internet’s wildest theory about Sukihana‘s fourth pregnancy with a screenshot and a joke.

When the rapper announced she’s expecting her fourth child, the rumor mill went into overdrive. Fans started connecting dots that weren’t there, wondering if the Pan-African activist could be the father.

He posted a text message to Instagram, making it crystal clear.

“Peace & PanAfrikanism. My good sister Sukihana is excited and looking forward to bringing another beautiful Afrikan child into this world. Dr. Umar is not the father.”

But then he took it further. He shared a TikTok screenshot joking that Sukihana might conceive with him next Leo season, as the “2nd most popular Panafrikanist in the world” still needs a male heir.

The whole thing was tongue-in-cheek, but it told you everything about where their connection stands.

Dr. Umar and Sukihana have been publicly linked for years. They’ve been spotted together at events, there’s been a viral kiss photo, and Ray J even claimed he had to confront Dr. Umar about her.

The speculation wasn’t random.

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star kept things private until she was ready. She told PEOPLE she wanted to protect herself and her baby until the pregnancy was fully developed.

“This baby came into my life at a time when I truly needed a reminder of purpose and love,” she said.

She’s already a mom to two boys and one girl, and this fourth child represents, she says, a rebirth. She’s in her second trimester and already feeling kicks.

What makes this moment different for Sukihana is how she’s approaching motherhood now. She’s letting herself enjoy things she normally wouldn’t.

She’s eating desserts, relaxing her strict diet, and embracing what she describes as the “softest season” of her life.

She told PEOPLE she understands she’s feeding another human and that’s changed her whole perspective on control and discipline.

The bigger picture here is what Sukihana’s trying to show other women.

She wants young mothers and girls to know they can have careers and children. She can be a rapper and a mom. She can travel with her baby and still build her legacy.

“God made us supernatural. He made women strong,” she said. That’s the real story underneath all the Dr. Umar noise.

Sukihana hasn’t revealed the baby’s sex yet, but she’s finding out soon and says the only thing that matters is having a healthy baby.