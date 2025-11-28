Sukihana Reveals She’s Made A Fortune Using OnlyFans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Sukihana said she made millions on OnlyFans after launching her account during the pandemic.

Sukihana said she turned her financial struggles around during the pandemic by launching an OnlyFans account that ultimately brought in millions of dollars.

During a recent appearance on Respectfully: The Justin LaBoy Show, the rapper and reality TV personality opened up about how her decision to join the subscription-based platform changed her life.

When asked about her earnings, Sukihana didn’t hesitate.

“I made millions of dollars,” she said. “I don’t even really get on there like that. I might, every now and then, maybe like a special holiday or whatever, I’ll post some pictures, but like, I’m gonna like doing a lot of TV and film.”

The Delaware native explained that she launched her OnlyFans account at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was struggling financially.

“I made like millions of dollars on OnlyFans,” she repeated. “And I guess why I made my OnlyFans during the pandemic.”

She added that her life before the platform looked drastically different.

“Bro, I was f##### up. I didn’t even have a crib,” she said. “I didn’t have no car or nothing like that. I was just like, you know what? I gotta make it happen. I gotta figure out a way to put some food on the table and a roof over my head.”

The pivot to OnlyFans proved to be a turning point.

“When I started my OnlyFans, life just switched,” she said. “I was buying Ferraris, Bentleys, getting myself a crib. You feel me? And, you know, I put myself on my feet, started buying jewelry. You feel me?”

While she didn’t go into detail about the type of content she shared, she hinted at it with a laugh when LaBoy asked.

“I was doing a lot. Don’t act like you don’t know,” she said.

Although Sukihana has since shifted her focus toward television and film projects like Love & Hip Hop and Baddies, she acknowledged that her time on OnlyFans played a significant role in her financial independence.

Suki tapped into a broader trend during the pandemic, when many entertainers and influencers turned to digital platforms like OnlyFans to generate income.

Rappers like Iggy Azalea, Bhad Bhabie, Rubi Rose and Tyga made fortunes using the platform.