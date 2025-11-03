Drake Calls “Big Cap” On Plus-Size Model’s Claims He Banned Her From Parties

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Panamanian model Gracie Bon claims Drake blacklisted her from UK parties after their alleged relationship ended following a disturbing incident she witnessed.

Drake found himself at the center of a fresh relationship controversy after Panamanian Instagram model Gracie Bon revealed details about their alleged romantic connection during a recent podcast appearance.

The 28-year-old plus-size influencer disclosed on La Casa de Alofoke that she began communicating with the “God’s Plan” rapper in 2020 through a simple direct message on Instagram.

“I liked him as an artist, and since I sent him a message, I said ‘hola’, two minutes after something had happened, we gave each other a follow,” Bon explained during the interview.

According to Bon, their digital correspondence evolved into an in-person meeting in 2021 when Drake traveled to Colombia for the Estereo Picnic festival. The model, who had recently finalized her divorce, claimed their relationship developed after this initial encounter.

“When I got divorced in 2021 2022. He went to Columbia to a festival called Estereo Picnic and that’s where he asked me that if I wanted to go and stuff and I already had my tickets purchased,” she stated.

Bon, who boasts over 11 million Instagram followers and serves as a Fashion Nova brand ambassador, alleged that Drake referenced her in his collaborative track “Gently” with Bad Bunny.

Drake was with Mirna during that time…(2020-2025) he wasn't dating this torta Gracie Bon… as down bad as he was for Mirna Habib… he's just too nice to these thots😂💀



Adin is my favorite g##### ngl 🤣

The model, who openly discusses living with lipedema—a chronic condition causing abnormal fat buildup in the legs and other body parts—said their relationship continued for several months.

However, Bon claims the connection soured during a trip to the United Kingdom involving content creator Adin Ross. She alleged that Drake subsequently blacklisted her from exclusive parties across the UK.

"The problem was there was a stream with g##### named Adin Ross.. He invited everyone who was there for us to go to a concert in UK and as soon as I got there with my friend, I basically got blacklisted from every party," Bon revealed.

The model suggested she witnessed behavior that altered her perception of the Grammy-winning artist, though she remained vague about specific details.

“I mean, I was like this is not the person I admired, that I was talking about and that was when it all ended… I can see why didn’t want me to witnessing,” she said.

Bon has built a substantial social media presence by promoting body positivity and luxury fashion content. Her advocacy for lipedema awareness has resonated with millions of followers who appreciate her transparency about the medical condition that affects approximately 1 in 72,000 people.

The allegations emerge as Drake continues navigating public scrutiny over his personal relationships.

The Toronto native has previously been linked to high-profile figures, including Rihanna, SZA, and various personalities in the entertainment industry.

Drake denied the claims during a stream where Adin Ross was discussing the allegations, calling them “Big cap” in the comment section.