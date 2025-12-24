Drake Causes Controversy By Calling Himself “One Of The Most Profound Writers”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

**Drake declared himself one of Hip-Hop’s most profound writers during a livestream, flexing record-breaking Billboard stats while teasing his upcoming Iceman album.**

Drake made bold claims about his writing abilities during a recent livestream with BenDaDonnn, while also teasing his upcoming Iceman album. The Toronto rapper’s confidence stems from his continued breaking of Billboard records and achieving new sales milestones in 2025.

Drake called himself “one of the most profound writers of our time” during his third livestream appearance with popular streamer BenDaDonnn on December 22.

The rapper made the declaration while discussing his artistic process and legacy in Hip-Hop.

The timing of Drake’s bold statement aligns with his continued chart dominance in 2025. His album Views recently hit a significant milestone, spending 500 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart since its 2016 release.

This makes Views Drake’s third full-length project to reach that impressive benchmark. Drake’s Billboard supremacy extends far beyond album longevity.

He currently holds the record for the most Hot 100 chart entries, with 359, surpassing every artist who came before him.

The Canadian superstar also broke The Beatles’ long-standing record for most top 5 hits on the Hot 100, now sitting at the top of that list with over 30 top 5 entries.

In terms of number one hits, Drake has accumulated 13 Hot 100 chart-toppers and 14 Billboard 200 number ones, for a total of 27 across both charts.

This places him as the leading solo male artist in that category, though Taylor Swift recently surpassed him among all solo artists.

The livestream with BenDaDonnn wasn’t just about Drake’s writing claims. Fans eagerly pressed the rapper about his long-awaited Iceman album, with BenDaDonnn himself trying to extract a release date from the OVO boss.

When asked, “When the f### is you dropping Iceman?” Drake laughed off the question, calling BenDaDonnn a “clip farmer.”

However, Drake did provide some hope for fans waiting on new music. He teased that he’s heading out on “one last recording trip” to wrap up the Iceman project.