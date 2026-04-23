Drake Crushes Kendrick Lamar in Spotify Streaming Rankings

Drake sits third on Spotify’s all-time list, crushing Kendrick Lamar while facing bot-stream allegations before his May 15 “ICEMAN” release.

Drake sits comfortably at number three on Spotify’s all-time most-streamed artists list, and the numbers tell a story that’s impossible to ignore in hip-hop’s streaming wars.

When Spotify revealed its historical rankings for its twentieth anniversary, the Toronto rapper’s position made one thing crystal clear: he’s been dominating the platform in ways that most rappers can only dream about.

Kendrick Lamar, despite his critical acclaim and cultural relevance, landed at number eighteen on that same list, a gap that speaks volumes about the streaming era’s different rules.

The numbers get even more interesting when you look at 2025 alone.

Drake pulled in 10.9 billion streams last year, which means he outpaced Kendrick by 2.5 billion streams in a single twelve-month period.

That’s not a small margin. That’s the kind of distance that separates generational streaming dominance from everything else in the game.

Drake’s streaming dominance has become the standard by which other rappers measure their success on the platform.

But here’s where things get complicated. Not everyone’s buying the narrative at face value.

A lawsuit filed by rapper RBX in November 2025 alleged that billions of Drake’s streams might be fraudulent, claiming abnormal VPN usage had obscured the location of bot accounts streaming his music repeatedly.

The allegations connected Drake to the Stake gambling platform, suggesting a scheme where promotional money from the online casino allegedly funded artificial streaming inflation.

Critics have started questioning whether those massive numbers actually represent real listeners or something far more manufactured.

The timing of all this couldn’t be better for Drake, though. He’s about to release his ninth studio album, “ICEMAN*, on May 15, 2026, and he’s already building momentum with an unconventional rollout.

Drake announced the release date by embedding it inside massive ice blocks displayed across Toronto, a promotional stunt that got people talking about the project before a single track dropped.

Whether those Spotify numbers hold up under scrutiny or not, Drake’s got the platform and the audience to make Iceman a commercial force regardless.