Fan’s Dedication Rewarded With $50,000 Gift At Drake’s Las Vegas Concert

A fan had a memorable night in Las Vegas as Drake after the rap star announced he was giving up $50,000.

Drake bestowed a fan with a generous gift of $50,000 during a “It’s All A Blur” tour stop in Las Vegas.

The outing, a collaborative venture between Drake and 21 Savage, has drawn crowds for surprise guest appearances and epic bra tosses.

During the Las Vegas stop on the tour on Saturday (September 2), Drake noticed a fan holding up a sign that read: “I spent my furniture money on your 2 shows. OVO 4 Life.”

In recognition of their sacrifice and dedication to see the concert, he announced he was giving the lucky fan “50 bands.” “That’s some real s###,” Drake told the fan.

This gesture was met with a round of applause from the audience, a moment that was captured and shared in a (https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Me8zyIZl0sI?feature=share) online.