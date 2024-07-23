Drake Gets Kendrick Lamar Fans Heated After Donning Tupac Shakur’s “Only God Can Judge Me” Shirt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake and Kendrick Lamar fans are going back and forth again after the Toronto rapper paid tribute to Tupac Shakur.

Drake caused a stir on social media after posting a selfie of him wearing a shirt in homage to the late Tupac Shakur.

On Monday evening (July 22), the OVO honcho shared a photo on his Instagram Story. Many interpreted the mirror selfie as a subliminal shot of Kendrick Lamar. In the photo, Drake poses in a Tupac shirt with the words “Only God Can Judge Me.”

The photo soon began making the rounds on X (Twitter), sparking debate from fans.

“I’m actually really sick of drake using Tupac to troll Kendrick, or anyone,” one user wrote. “I mean regardless of which side you’re on, regardless of the beef, it’s just incredibly disrespectful to use a legend no longer with us as a mockery for your own gain because you’re salty & need attention.”

I’m actually really sick of drake using Tupac to troll Kendrick, or anyone. I mean regardless of which side you’re on, regardless of the beef, it’s just incredibly disrespectful to use a legend no longer with us as a mockery for your own gain because you’re salty & need attention — fka steely danzig (@prismenergy_) July 23, 2024

However, another user praised Drake for “keeping Tupac’s legacy alive on repeat.”

The user shared a screenshot of “Only God Can Judge Me” lyrics: “Perhaps I was blind to the facts, stabbed in the back/I couldn’t trust my own homies, just a bunch of dirty rats.”

Only God can judge me.



Drake is keeping Tupac’s legacy alive on repeat 🔥 https://t.co/sM5M5zeekK pic.twitter.com/5H2uXHTwe4 — Miss ADG (@therealmissadg) July 23, 2024

One fan insisted that “the deeper message” behind Pac’s song “heavily relates to Drake’s situation.” They added, “A lot of his friends and damn near the entire industry turned on him,” and claimed, “Kendrick has always shown he was jealous of Drake.”

Tupac Only God Can Judge Me Shirt. Tupac also has a song named Only God Can Judge Me. But the deeper message is behind the song. and heavily relates to Drake’s situation



“Perhaps I was blind to the facts, stabbed in the back

I couldn't trust my own homies just a bunch a dirty… pic.twitter.com/DTeIMX5fQH — Faison (@Faison1010) July 23, 2024

Another person said, simply, “please stop harassing Tupac.”

please stop harassing Tupac .. https://t.co/nFffPchACH — Sìreníta 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@saintlouvenia) July 23, 2024

Both Kendrick Lamar and Drake referenced Tupac Shakur during the battle. Drake used AI to bring the West Coast legend to life on his “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Meanwhile, Lamar fired back on “Not Like Us.”

“You think the Bay ‘gon let you disrespect ‘Pac, n####,” he raps. “I think that Oakland show gon’ be your last stop, n####.”

Additionally, Lamar switched up the lyrics to “Euphoria” at his epic The Pop Out: Ken And Friends concert, referencing Drake buying Tupac Shakur’s ring. “Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect,” he said.