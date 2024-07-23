Drake Gets Kendrick Lamar Fans Heated After Donning Tupac Shakur’s “Only God Can Judge Me” Shirt

Drake caused a stir on social media after posting a selfie of him wearing a shirt in homage to the late Tupac Shakur.
On Monday evening (July 22), the OVO honcho shared a photo on his Instagram Story. Many interpreted the mirror selfie as a subliminal shot of Kendrick Lamar. In the photo, Drake poses in a Tupac shirt with the words “Only God Can Judge Me.”
The photo soon began making the rounds on X (Twitter), sparking debate from fans.
“I’m actually really sick of drake using Tupac to troll Kendrick, or anyone,” one user wrote. “I mean regardless of which side you’re on, regardless of the beef, it’s just incredibly disrespectful to use a legend no longer with us as a mockery for your own gain because you’re salty & need attention.”
However, another user praised Drake for “keeping Tupac’s legacy alive on repeat.”
The user shared a screenshot of “Only God Can Judge Me” lyrics: “Perhaps I was blind to the facts, stabbed in the back/I couldn’t trust my own homies, just a bunch of dirty rats.”
One fan insisted that “the deeper message” behind Pac’s song “heavily relates to Drake’s situation.” They added, “A lot of his friends and damn near the entire industry turned on him,” and claimed, “Kendrick has always shown he was jealous of Drake.”
Another person said, simply, “please stop harassing Tupac.”
Both Kendrick Lamar and Drake referenced Tupac Shakur during the battle. Drake used AI to bring the West Coast legend to life on his “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Meanwhile, Lamar fired back on “Not Like Us.”
“You think the Bay ‘gon let you disrespect ‘Pac, n####,” he raps. “I think that Oakland show gon’ be your last stop, n####.”
Additionally, Lamar switched up the lyrics to “Euphoria” at his epic The Pop Out: Ken And Friends concert, referencing Drake buying Tupac Shakur’s ring. “Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect,” he said.