Drake “ICEMAN” Aftermath: People Selling Melting Ice For Profit

Drake’s ICEMAN rollout has fans trying to flip chunks of ice for thousands of dollars on eBay and other resale platforms.

Drake fans are literally trying to flip frozen water for thousands of dollars right now.

After the Toronto ice installation went viral this week, people started chipping away at the massive structure and walking off with chunks, which they’re now listing online for ridiculous prices.

One seller is asking $6,000 for a piece of ice, while others are pushing for $25,000 on larger blocks, all claiming they came straight from the ICEMAN setup.

The warning signs that were posted around the installation to keep things safe are getting the resale treatment, too.

Some of those signs are going for a few hundred dollars each, which honestly might be the only part of this whole thing that makes any sense.

People are treating this like it’s limited edition merch when it’s literally just frozen water that’s gonna melt in a week.

This all started because Drake’s rollout was designed to be interactive.

Fans showed up with blowtorches, hammers, and whatever tools they could grab to break through the ice and find what was hidden inside.

The whole thing turned into a chaotic treasure hunt where everyone was trying to crack the code first.

Twitch streamer Kishka ended up being the one who pulled through and found the prize.

Inside was a blue bag containing the album’s release date, May 15.

Drake’s previous album rollouts have always been creative, but this one’s got people literally trying to profit off melting ice.