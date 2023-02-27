Jake Paul Blames “Drake Curse” In Loss To Tommy Fury; Rapper Loses $400K Bet

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Less than 24 hours after Drake revealed he’d bet $400,000 on Jake Paul in his fight against Tommy Fury, we know how that bet ended. Drake lost—big. On Sunday (February 26), Paul wound up losing to Fury in an eight-round split decision.

Jake Paul blamed Drake for the loss after the fight. “F###, this is Drake’s fault,” he lamented. “Drake why you do this to me,” he jokingly said.

The two men pummeled each other for 24 minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo, Deontay Wilder and Mike Tyson watched from the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The judges scored it 76-73 twice for Fury and 75-74 once for Paul. Speaking to reporters post-grudge match, Paul said he didn’t agree with the judges’ decision. He claimed he got sick twice in camp and injured his arm, drawing boos from the crowd.

“But I lost,” he said. “I’m not making excuses. I’m just saying it wasn’t my best performance. I fell flat.”

The Truth is revealed! Tommy Fury gets the decision win over Jake Paul! 🥊#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/YZIiNqtB8P — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 26, 2023

Drake revealed the massive Stake bet via Instagram on Saturday night (February 25). He wrote in the caption, “Knock knock @stake.”

The odds Paul would win the fight by KO were low. Statistically, there was a less than 30 percent chance. Paul’s record was 6-0, with four of those ending in KO. Fury remains undefeated. Fury’s brother, Tyson, placed $100,000 on his brother, so he’s presumably celebrating.

There was a moment when Paul managed to get Fury to the ground. But he didn’t seem too fazed by the knockdown and came out firing. Fury threw almost double the amount of punches than Paul did in the fight. He also landed 88 compared to just 49 from Paul.

“All the way through these 2 1/2 years, I had a dream, I had a vision that I would win this fight, and no one believed me,” Fury said after the win. “Now I can stand up and everybody can take note. In my first main event, at 23 years old, I had the world on me. I had pressure on my shoulders, and I came through.”