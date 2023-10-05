Social Media Drags Drake’s New Hairstyle In ‘8AM In Charlotte’ Video: “Dude Getting Corny Now”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake’s poor son accidentally caught a stray bullet as he bopped next to his dad.

Social media apparently isn’t feeling Drake’s new hairstyle in his “8AM In Charlotte” video. While dancing with his son, Adonis, he’s sporting colorful clips and barrettes in his hair. While the accessories are carefully coordinated with his sweater, people can’t resist making a mockery of his coif.

“Drake you my boy,” one person tweeted, but please stop doing that b####### to you hair you look corny lol.” Yet another person called him corny, adding, “Dude getting corny now, first nail polish now them wack a## clips in his hair, drake fell off years ago.”

Another X user posed the question, “If only drake acted how he rap. How you talkin bout killing n##gas with colorful clips in your hair.”

Some people are afraid Drake might spark a trend.

“The only ones who can pull off Drake’s new look is bad bunny Dominicans,” one person remarked. “I don’t want to see any of you negroes with them hair clips. Jimmy’s vitamin deficient bob was enough!!”

One of the wildest comments mentioned his son, Adonis.

“Drake the only rapper who’s pen is good enough to distract from the fact that he’s rapping with colorful rollers in his hair and a little white boy dancing next to him off beat,” the person tweeted.

Apart from his wild hair, people seem to be loving the new song, reveling in the artist’s lyrical profundity.

Mickey Factz, an MC known for his mastery of rhyme and the founder of the Pendulum Ink Academy, marveled at the skillset, tweeting, “Pointless to tell yall how good the Charlotte in 8 Am record is by Drake. Yall just gon say he had a writer or the whole album dont sound like that or its not that good.”