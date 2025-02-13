Drake Opens Up About Mother & Daughter Killed By Drunk Driver After His Chicago Show In 2024

Drake has opened up to fans in Australia about the real reason he gives away money and gifts at his concerts.

During a recent Melbourne show a part of his Anita Max Win Tour, the rapper took a moment to share a heartfelt story with the audience. In doing so, the Toronto rapper ended up revealing that a tragic incident that occurred in 2024 after his concert in St. Louis deeply affected him. Before explaining how the tragedy affected the way he approaches the stage at his shows, Drake issued an ominous and cryptic warning to attendees.

“I don’t know if you realize it, but tonight in this building, it’s 15,000 of us here in Melbourne tonight, all together, all celebrating, all turning up, all having a good time, right?” Drake said. “But I want you to be aware of your surroundings.”

Drake then explained that he hadn’t yet shared the story of Laticha Bracero and Alyssa Cordova, a mother and daughter who were killed by a driver in an accident while leaving Drake’s concert in downtown St. Louis last year but felt it was important to do so now.

“I haven’t told this story yet on the tour, but there’s a reason I do this [giveaways]. There’s a reason I do this part of the show,” he said. “Maybe if I tell you the story, it’ll bring you a little closer to what I’m talking about. But I had done a show back in the States and it was a lady that had brought her daughter to the show. And they had a great time at the show from what I was told.

“And as they were leaving the show, they were crossing the street outside the arena and they got hit by a drunk driver, and they both unfortunately passed away. And it f##### me up. It really f##### my mind up to think that we could go from having this much fun, and then just like that, life changes.”

Reflecting on this tragedy, Drake emphasized the importance of connection and kindness at his shows.

“And it made me think about the fact that we’re all in this room together, but you really never know what the next person is going through,” he said. “You know, everybody in here could be putting on a smile, maybe you’re a little drunk tonight, you’re having a good time, but you never really know what the next person is going through.

“They could be going through a f##### up time, you know, maybe they’re not getting treated the best, maybe their friends are doing them dirty, or they’re not in the best relationship, maybe they got family problems.”

The driver of the deadly accident, 22-year-old Monte Henderson, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. He was released on bond a day after his arrest, sparking controversy.

Graphic footage of the accident has circulated online, showing Henderson’s Jeep running a red light at over 70 miles per hour before striking another vehicle and then fatally hitting Bracero and Cordova. According to court documents, his car continued moving until it collided with another vehicle. Henderson, who had no prior felonies, has since described the event as a tragic accident through his legal representation.

Watch the moment Drizzy explained the rationale behind the giveaways to concertgoers at the show.