Drake Reacts To Bad Bunny Listening To ‘Her Loss’ Track

Who is the biggest male music artist in the world today? Some people might give the crown to Drake. Other people consider Bad Bunny as the present holder of that title.

Both Drake and Bad Bunny have the sales numbers, cultural impact, and critical acclaim to put their name at the top of the pyramid. While the friendly competition likely helps push musicians to greater heights, the two Diamond-selling acts seem to have mutual respect for one another.

“Major distribution, labels call me. Bad Bunny numbers, it’s a robbery. Five hundred million, just for Aubrey,” raps Aubrey Drake Graham on his “Major Distribution” track off the Her Loss collaborative album with 21 Savage.

Bad Bunny recently shared a video of himself listening to Drake and 21 Savage’s “Major Distribution” song. In response, Drake reposted Bunny’s clip to his own Instagram Story with a caption that read, “You know who’s really running up the money, it’s me and the 🐰 [rabbit face emoji].”

Un Verano Sin Ti Makes History With AOTY Grammy Nomination

Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny dominated 2022 with his fourth solo studio LP, Un Verano Sin Ti, which dropped in May. Un Verano Sin Ti spent thirteen nonconsecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this year.

The Recording Academy nominated Un Verano Sin Ti for Album Of The Year at the forthcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Bad Bunny’s mainstream blockbuster became the first Spanish-language project to earn an AOTY nod at the ceremony.

Additionally, Bunny is up for Best Música Urbana Album and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”). He previously won Grammy Awards for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album (YHLQMDLG) in 2021 and Best Música Urbana Album (El Último Tour Del Mundo) earlier this year.

Bad Bunny & Drake Close Out 2022 With Numerous Year-End Accolades

Drake released two chart-topping bodies of work in 2022. First, the Canadian rap star dropped Honestly, Nevermind in June to mixed reviews. The OVO Sound leader returned in November with Her Loss. Drake and 21 Savage’s joint effort debuted at #1 with 404,000 first-week units.

Bad Bunny was a streaming giant over the last twelve months. Apple Music named Bunny the 2022 Artist Of The Year. Spotify coronated the Latin Trap performer as the most-streamed global artist for a third straight year.

Billboard listed Bad Bunny as 2022’s Top Artist and Top Male Artist. Drake earned the music publication’s Top Rap Artist, Top Male Rap Artist, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist, Top Male R&B/Hip-Hop Artist, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Artist, and Top Dance/Electronic Artist accolades for 2022.