Drake Uncomfortable After Infamous Nude Leak Scandal Resurfaces On Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Drake’s 2024 nude leak scandal returned to headlines after Trainwrecks made awkward jokes during a Kick stream.

Drake found himself in an uncomfortable position when his February 2024 nude leak scandal became the topic of conversation during a recent Kick livestream.

The Toronto rapper was streaming with BenDaDonnn when Trainwrecks, one of Kick’s co-founders, called in and made NSFW jokes about Drake’s infamous nude video that leaked that year.

“I’ve seen where 69 gets me one too many times,” Drake said, referencing a bet.

“Let me ask you this. How the hell and you know what I’m talking about, everyone knows what I’m talking about, how the hell are you 69-ing?” Trainwrecks asked about the leak. “That chick’s head’s gotta be way too high. Like, that angle doesn’t work. Right. Her head’s gonna be way up here.”

Drake links up with Trainwrecks and instantly regrets this joke he brought up about his LEAKS 😂

https://t.co/UrYzKTbNMp — Kick Clips 🎬 (@kick_clips) December 23, 2025

The moment created visible discomfort for the 6 God, who managed a smile despite the awkward situation. “Let’s focus bro. I knew this was going to be the opening,” Drake laughed.

Drake’s nude leak first made headlines in February 2024 when an explicit video allegedly showing the rapper surfaced online. The clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking memes online.

The artist behind “God’s Plan” addressed the scandal head-on during his Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena, telling the crowd, “the rumors are true,” while performing. His candid response to the leak showed Drake’s ability to handle controversy with humor and confidence.

The recent streaming incident has brought the nude leak back into public conversation nearly a year later. Trainwrecks’ inappropriate comments during what was supposed to be a casual stream about Drake’s luxury car collection caught everyone off guard.

Despite the uncomfortable moment, Drake continued the stream and maintained his composure. The incident demonstrates how past controversies can resurface unexpectedly in today’s social media landscape.

The February 2024 nude leak remains one of the most talked-about celebrity scandals of that year.