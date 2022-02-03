Drake Unfollowed Rihanna on Social Media, But Still Follows A$AP Rocky

The singer has said in the past that the two are not friends.

A day after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky debuted their baby bump to the public, former boo Drake unfollowed the singer. Black Twitter took the news and ran with it.

What have fans discovered?

Drake does not follow the girl he was rumored to have been involved within 2009. However, the “Certified Lover Boy” (whose album featured 12 pregnant very women), does follow A$AP Rocky. Rocky follows the Toronto chart-topper also. Rihanna doesn’t follow Drake.

The “God’s Plan” rapper has often toyed with the public mystery of him and Ri Ri dating, and the two have played it up for the cameras. A perfect example was the 2016 VMAs, where Drake gave a very complimentary speech about the “Wild Thoughts” singer — while she sat there and squirmed.

She would later tell Vogue, “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

Rihanna also shared, back in 2018, that the two were not cool, saying, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Since then, fans have seen Drake kicking it with Rihanna’s old ex Chris Brown.

While she has been very low-key… except for the occasional pop out with her new man … one that she claim-claims.

People magazine reports that a source said that Rihanna never wanted to be a mom until she started dating the Harlemite.

The insider said, “Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom.”

“She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty,” the contact continued. “Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

The source told the popular magazine something that we all know, “A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She’s never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her.”

A different insider gave us a bit we didn’t know … the two now “live together.”

“Everyone is happy it’s all working out. They will be great parents,” the person said.

No word from Drake about why he stopped following the billionaire fly girl. Probably came to the realization, that it just wasn’t going to happen.