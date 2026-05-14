Drake Unloads On Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, LeBron James In Leaked “1 AM In Albany”

Drake reignited his 2024 Hip-Hop feud with leaked track “1 AM In Albany,” taking shots at Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, LeBron James and others.

Hours before his ICEMAN album drops Friday, Drake’s leaked “1 AM In Albany” proves he’s not finished settling scores with the trio who sided against him during Hip-Hop’s 2024 war. The five-minute track hits hard, and nobody walks away untouched.

The Kendrick Lamar disses cut deep. Drake attacks Kendrick’s physical stature with a basketball comparison, saying, “Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I’m a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise.”

It’s mean-spirited wordplay that references the shortest player in NBA history to mock Kendrick’s height. The Toronto rapper doesn’t stop there; he circles back multiple times throughout the track, throwing jabs about Kendrick relying on controversy to build momentum.

J. Cole gets called out for abandoning the 2024 beef early. Drake refers to him as the “married rapper” who “fell back” while Drake stayed committed to the conflict. Cole famously apologized to Kendrick mid-battle and pulled his diss track from streaming, a decision that clearly irritated Drake enough to memorialize it on this leak.

LeBron James catches heat for his perceived disloyalty. Drake suggests the Lakers star has a pattern of switching sides when convenient, rapping about how LeBron “always made your career off switching teams up.”

The jab references both LeBron’s three team changes across his 23-year NBA career and his public support of Kendrick during their feud. Clips surfaced last year of LeBron visibly enjoying “Not Like Us,” the track that dealt serious damage to Drake’s reputation.

The track leaked at midnight PST and immediately went viral across social media platforms. Drake also targets Joe Budden and Dr. Dre on the same recording, suggesting no one involved in his 2024 struggles is getting a pass.

Whether “1 AM In Albany” appears on the final ICEMAN tracklist remains unclear; leaks typically don’t make the official cut. But Drake’s messaging is unmistakable: he’s still operating from a place of anger and a sense of vindication.