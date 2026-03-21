J. Cole Opens Up About His Kendrick Lamar Apology At Dreamville

J. Cole opens up about why he stepped back from Hip-Hop’s biggest battle and apologized to Kendrick Lamar.

J. Cole sat down at his childhood home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to discuss his complicated feelings about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle that consumed Hip-Hop two years ago.

The Dreamville founder opened up about why he stepped back from the beef and what he’s learned since then.

“I admire these dudes, I got genuine love for these dudes,” Cole explained during his recent Apple Music interview. “I hate to see the world s### on either one of them in defense of the other. Even saying it out loud is a little silly.”

The sentiment reveals a man caught between loyalty and the pressure to pick sides in Hip-Hop’s biggest moment.

J. Cole’s participation in the battle began with “7 Minute Drill,” a diss track targeting Kendrick Lamar, released in April 2024.

The move came after Kendrick’s “Like That” verse took shots at both Drake and Cole, forcing the North Carolina rapper into an uncomfortable position.

But Cole’s involvement lasted only two days before he made a dramatic decision.

At Dreamville Festival in April 2024, Cole took the stage and publicly apologized to Kendrick Lamar.

“It hit me an hour before my set,” he recalled. “Before that, I was stressing the f### out. The moment the idea came to me, I lifted.”

J. Cole explained that he felt he’d misrepresented himself by contributing to division and negative narratives about an artist he genuinely cares about.

“I felt like I misrepresented myself. I’m giving life to division and to negative storylines and negative perceptions on somebody that I f### with and got love for,” Cole said.

His wife saw how much the situation weighed on him, and the realization hit him hard. Cole eventually removed “7 Minute Drill” from all streaming services.

The apology marked a turning point for Cole, who’s now focused on his new album The Fall-Off.

He’s made peace with his decision to step back, even though it meant sitting out one of Hip-Hop’s most significant battles.