Dwight Howard Accused Of Tanking Enstranged Wife’s Million-Dollar TV Deal

Dwight Howard left his wife in financial limbo after pulling the plug on a joint television project that would’ve put serious money in her pocket.

The former NBA star allegedly canceled a show deal worth a million dollars each, leaving Amber Howard scrambling to understand what happened next.

Body cam footage obtained by TMZ shows Amber venting to police officers about the relationship troubles that led to the lockout.

She’d called cops claiming Dwight locked her out of their Georgia home following an argument, while he told responding officers she’d gone “berserk.” The tension between them was thick enough to cut with a knife.

Amber told officers she’d become financially dependent on Dwight after he told her to stop appearing on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the reality show she’d been on for four years.

She claims he weaponizes her financial situation against her in their relationship. When an officer asked if she had any money saved for emergencies, her response was bleak. “I don’t yet,” she said solemnly.

The couple had just landed their first television project together, she explained. The deal would’ve paid each of them a million dollars.

But then Dwight sent an email to the show’s production team, killing the whole thing. Amber says she was blindsided by the decision.

Days later, Dwight filed for divorce, suggesting he was ready to move on from the marriage in every way possible. The timing raised eyebrows about whether the TV deal cancellation was connected to the relationship’s collapse.

Dwight’s camp disputes Amber’s version of events entirely. Sources close to him told TMZ that if the deal was actually solid, they would’ve done it.

They also pointed out that Amber appeared on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” periodically during 2023 and 2024, but producers decided not to continue working with her.

His representatives deny he’s using financial control as leverage, saying a court will ultimately decide the terms if the couple can’t reach an amicable agreement.

Police records show Georgia officers responded to the couple’s residence three times in two weeks for various domestic incidents, including a suicide threat call and a theft report.