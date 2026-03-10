Dwight Howard Faces New Scandal As Marriage Falls Apart After Cocaine Claims

Dwight Howard’s wife, Amy Luciani, accuses him of cocaine addiction and asks for half his $140M estate in divorce filing.

Dwight Howard faced serious cocaine addiction accusations from his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, and the basketball star is calling it quits on his marriage.

Howard filed for divorce from Luciani just days after claiming he had a severe drug problem and even posted an emotional video showing what she says is a bag of cocaine. That’s next level.

She also alleges Child Protective Services has been called to their home multiple times. The drama doesn’t end there.

According to Luciani, Howard asked his son to lie for him about unspecified matters. That’s crossing a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

She filed for divorce before, in July 2025, after just six months of marriage to the former NBA star.

Howard’s past relationships have been rocky territory. His baby mama, Royce Reed from “Basketball Wives,” previously accused him of sexual and physical abuse before he won a defamation case against her in 2010.

Reed also made claims about Howard’s sexuality that became public knowledge. Those allegations followed him for years.

Howard’s son, Braylon Joshua Howard, was born in November 2007 with Reed. The kid has watched his father’s personal life play out in headlines his whole life.

More recently, Stephen Harper filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Howard in Georgia in July 2023, but the case was later dismissed.

Howard has stayed quiet about Luciani’s latest claims. His legal team hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

The couple’s short marriage is unraveling fast. Six months from wedding bells to cocaine accusations tells its own story.