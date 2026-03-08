Dwight Howard Is A Coke Head Says Wife, Who Shows Massive Bag Of Drugs During Sad Video

Dwight Howard’s marriage imploded after his wife, Amy Luciani, publicly claimed he struggled with cocaine addiction.

Dwight Howard is facing a public drama after his wife, Amy Luciani, went live on social media in tears, claiming Child Protective Services removed their daughter from their home.

Luciani said authorities visited their residence three times in less than three months before taking the child away.

She held up a massive bag containing a white powder, claiming it belonged to Howard and represented the substance destroying their marriage.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” Luciani said in the emotional video. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help.”

Dwight Howard’s wife, Amy, claims CPS has been called to their home multiple times due to situations involving him — and says their daughter was recently taken



She also alleges that when police and CPS arrived, Howard needed an alibi, but when she refused to help, he allegedly… pic.twitter.com/BOcSAiXJTm — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 8, 2026

Luciani claimed Dwight Howard coached their 12-year-old son to lie to authorities and that she recorded this coaching for protection. She insisted she sought no financial compensation after their brief marriage and reconciliation attempt.

The former NBA All-Star married Luciani in January 2025, but their relationship deteriorated rapidly.

She filed for divorce roughly six months after their wedding, and a mutual restraining order followed shortly after.

Royce Reed, mother of Howard’s oldest son, responded online to Luciani’s allegations, dismissing her claims while recalling her own lengthy custody battles with the eight-time NBA All-Star.

Reed has publicly accused Dwight Howard of sexual and physical abuse over the years.

Actress Royce Reed responds to Amy Luciani, who claimed Dwight Howard is on drugs and is using his kids to lie and create alibis against her: ‘Girl, shut up. You called me crazy. You said I was jealous.’ Reed also says Dwight ruined her acting career. https://t.co/L2CZV6ZPgv pic.twitter.com/7cAbmUUa6J — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 8, 2026

Their custody disputes have been contentious, with Reed previously claiming Howard abused their son with a belt. The two have battled repeatedly in court over their child’s welfare and support.

The latest drama adds to Howard’s complicated personal history involving allegations about his sexuality that have surfaced publicly over the years.

In 2024, a Georgia man named Stephen Harper dropped a sexual assault lawsuit against Howard after the former player’s attorneys alleged Harper deleted text messages proving an encounter they had was consensual.

The lawsuit stemmed from an alleged incident at Howard’s residence in Georgia in July 2021.

Harper dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile it.

Howard’s legal team argued the missing messages showed Harper consented and planned to “expose” Howard after the athlete stopped responding to his advances.

CPS has not publicly commented on the case or confirmed details about its involvement with the family.