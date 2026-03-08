Dwight Howard Is A Coke Head Says Wife, Who Shows Massive Bag Of Drugs During Sad Video

Dwight Howard is facing a public drama after his wife, Amy Luciani, went live on social media in tears, claiming Child Protective Services removed their daughter from their home.
Luciani said authorities visited their residence three times in less than three months before taking the child away.
She held up a massive bag containing a white powder, claiming it belonged to Howard and represented the substance destroying their marriage.
“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” Luciani said in the emotional video. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help.”
Luciani claimed Dwight Howard coached their 12-year-old son to lie to authorities and that she recorded this coaching for protection. She insisted she sought no financial compensation after their brief marriage and reconciliation attempt.
The former NBA All-Star married Luciani in January 2025, but their relationship deteriorated rapidly.
She filed for divorce roughly six months after their wedding, and a mutual restraining order followed shortly after.
Royce Reed, mother of Howard’s oldest son, responded online to Luciani’s allegations, dismissing her claims while recalling her own lengthy custody battles with the eight-time NBA All-Star.
Reed has publicly accused Dwight Howard of sexual and physical abuse over the years.
Their custody disputes have been contentious, with Reed previously claiming Howard abused their son with a belt. The two have battled repeatedly in court over their child’s welfare and support.
The latest drama adds to Howard’s complicated personal history involving allegations about his sexuality that have surfaced publicly over the years.
In 2024, a Georgia man named Stephen Harper dropped a sexual assault lawsuit against Howard after the former player’s attorneys alleged Harper deleted text messages proving an encounter they had was consensual.
The lawsuit stemmed from an alleged incident at Howard’s residence in Georgia in July 2021.
Harper dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile it.
Howard’s legal team argued the missing messages showed Harper consented and planned to “expose” Howard after the athlete stopped responding to his advances.
CPS has not publicly commented on the case or confirmed details about its involvement with the family.