Earl Sweatshirt & Aida Osman Welcome Daughter To World Amid New Album Release

Earl Sweatshirt and actor Aida Osman have a brand new baby girl and a new grounding of art in love, responsibility, and a bright future.

Earl Sweatshirt, former Odd Future MC, and actress-writer Aida Osman have welcomed their first child together, a daughter born in July 2025. The couple, who married earlier this year, quietly celebrated the milestone, continuing Earl’s reputation for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight.

The news comes as Earl drops his new album, Live Laugh Love, and accompanying song “TOURMALINE.” Live Laugh Love captures Earl Sweatshirt in a rare moment of joy, reflecting the peace he’s worked hard to earn. The darkness that once defined his music gives way to lighter themes and that’s perfectly fine.

Earl’s private life has long been guarded from public view, but the baby news was quietly celebrated by the couple’s minions of fans. The arrival of a daughter signifies not only a personal milestone but also a new chapter in his ongoing artistic transformation.

With pictures, Aida said, “We never made it to a studio to take maternity photos but right before i got induced thebe suggested we do self timer in the backyard. it’s always perfect because it’s ours! live laugh love everyone.”

This is the second time Earl has stepped into fatherhood. In 2021, the enigmatic rapper became a father to a son. He said the experience reshaped his perspective on life, art, and responsibility. That shift was evident in his 2022 album Sick!, which explored themes of healing, survival, and legacy, reflecting a more grounded worldview.

While Earl rose to prominence in his teens as part of Odd Future, known for their irreverent and sometimes shocking style, fatherhood has added layers of maturity to his work. Fans and critics alike have noted the evolution in his delivery and subject matter, moving from raw nihilism to contemplative examinations of growth, lineage, and endurance.

Osman, co-creator and star of HBO’s Rap Sh!t, has been romantically linked to Earl since 2022.