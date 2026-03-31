EBK Jaaybo Faces 30 Years After Gun Linked to DreamllifeRizzy Shooting

EBK Jaaybo faces over 30 years in federal prison after a loaded Glock linked to a DreamllifeRizzy shooting surfaces in his possession.

EBK Jaaybo is staring down over 30 years in federal prison after authorities linked a loaded Glock to a highway shooting that left a rival rapper bleeding out.

The Stockton rapper, along with 19-year-old Baby Maxx, got indicted on seven federal charges for possessing the firearm that investigators traced back to the March 2025 shooting of DreamllifeRizzy on Highway 24 in Oakland

The case just became public after sitting sealed for months.

DreamllifeRizzy, an alleged Double Rock gang member from San Francisco, took two bullets to both legs while driving eastbound near the Broadway exit and somehow made it to an Oakland hospital.

He checked himself in, denied knowing who shot him, and got treated and released.

The rapper responded by dropping “EBK Killer” months later, making his position crystal clear in the ongoing conflict.

EBK Jaaybo’s criminal record stretches back to his teenage years, with arrests for firearm possession, burglary, and drug-related offenses piling up since he was 14.

This federal case represents the most serious legal trouble he’s faced yet, and it comes at a time when Stockton’s rap scene is already reeling from violence.

The city’s still recovering from the November 2025 mass shooting at Monkey Space that killed four people, including three children, leaving the community searching for answers and the investigation is still ongoing.

The beef between EBK and the Muddy Boys has been the soundtrack to Stockton’s street wars for years, with both sides trading diss records and violence.

Even though EBK Jaaybo wasn’t directly charged in the DreamllifeRizzy shooting, his crew’s rivalry with the South Stockton crews runs deep, and according to Mercury News, investigators have been monitoring his social media for some time.

DreamllifeRizzy’s own legal problems mounted when San Francisco police raided his Albany apartment on March 11 and found a Glock with a fully automatic sear switch, landing him with multiple felonies and a $100,000 bail.

The $250,000 reward for information on the 2022 double homicide remains unclaimed.