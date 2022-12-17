Ellen DeGeneres Expresses Anguish Over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Death In Second Tribute

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ellen DeGeneres is very heartbroken over the death of DJ Stephen’ tWitch’ Boss.

Ellen DeGeneres is “heartbroken” over the sudden death of Stephen’ tWitch’ Boss.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Department officials announced that the dancer/TV personality had died in an apparent suicide. He was 40.

Reacting to the sad news, Ellen took to Twitter to pay tribute to her friend, who served as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for many years.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him,” she wrote. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

In addition, a number of other celebrities remembered Stephen via social media posts, including Jimmie Allen, Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Paul Feig, Jason Alexander, and Leah Remini.

In her message, Kerry Washington described the star as a “bright light.”

“The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance,” she commented. “My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him.”

Elsewhere, Adam Lambert noted he was “shocked and saddened.”

“tWitch was a warm, joyful, and loving person that I had the honor of working with on tv a bit. Always the most genuine and down to earth and humble energy. Sending his family my deepest sympathies,” he posted.

And Dwayne Johnson offered his condolences to Stephen’s family too.

“Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch. Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears. So sorry Boss family. Stay strong,” he added.

Stephen and his fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Allison Holker Boss married in 2013. They had two children together – Maddox, six, and Zaia, three – and he also adopted her 14-year-old daughter Weslie.