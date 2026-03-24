Elton John Makes Rare Rap Feature on Yeat’s Dangerous Lyfe Album

Yeat just pulled off something that’s got the entire industry talking, and he did it the way only he knows how.

The rap trailblazer announced his forthcoming double album, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love), through a full-page spread in the New York Times, and the feature list reads like a who’s who of music royalty.

Elton John, NBA Youngboy, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, Grimes, and Rampa are all on the project, which drops this Friday, March 27. This isn’t just an album announcement, it’s a statement about where Yeat’s artistry is headed, and it’s massive.

What makes this collaboration particularly rare is Elton John’s involvement.

The legendary singer-songwriter has historically kept his distance from Hip-Hop features, though he’s shown genuine respect for the culture over the years.

Elton John’s Hip-Hop collaborations have been selective and meaningful, from his work with Young Thug on “High” to his appearance on Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” and Eminem’s live version of “Stan.”

His willingness to jump on Yeat’s project signals something bigger than a typical guest verse. It’s a co-sign from one of music’s most respected figures to a new generation of artists pushing boundaries.

Yeat’s been building momentum all year with his shock marketing campaign.

In February, New York City commuters spotted a prosthetic arm hanging out of a taxi with a bumper sticker reading “LYFE IS DANGEROUS.”

He hosted Twizz City Night at the Portland Trail Blazers game and released the first visual trailer for ADL, which reimagined him as “The Most Dangerous Man Alive.”

The New York Times ad is the next evolution of that rollout, and it’s working.

This album is shaping up to be his boldest era yet, especially considering his last project, LYFESTYLE, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with over 89,000 equivalent album units sold.