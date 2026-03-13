Fetty Wap Turns Childhood Bullying Into Disability Advocacy Message

Fetty Wap opens up about turning childhood bullying into a powerful message of confidence and acceptance.

Fetty Wap’s using his platform to show kids with disabilities that confidence changes everything.

In a new interview with PIX11, the Jersey rapper opened up about turning childhood bullying into a message of strength and acceptance.

Growing up with one eye, Fetty Wap faced relentless teasing from kids who didn’t understand.

But instead of letting that break him, he flipped the script. He’s now focused on reaching young people dealing with similar struggles, letting them know their differences aren’t weaknesses.

“I grew up with a disability my whole life,” Fetty Wap explained in the interview. “It’s a lot different. We didn’t have social media, it’s a lot worse, you can’t escape it [bullying].”

His words carry weight because he’s lived it. He’s been there in those moments when the world makes you feel less than.

The rapper’s advocacy work has already touched lives. Years back, a young boy with a prosthetic eye reached out after seeing his story.

That kid went from hiding his eye to wearing it with pride. That’s the ripple effect of one person refusing to be ashamed.

Since his release from prison, Wap’s been channeling his energy into building something bigger than music.

He’s working on new tracks, sure, but his real focus is on this advocacy work.

He’s showing up for kids who need to hear from someone who gets it, someone who’s been in those dark moments and came out the other side.

“Find your confidence. Without the disability, there wouldn’t be any Fetty Wap,” he said. “It made me comfortable to say, either you’re going to like me or you’re not.”

That’s the message he’s pushing now, and it’s hitting different because it’s authentic. He’s not preaching from some distant place. He’s speaking from experience, from pain, from victory.