Fight At Coachella Places Swae Lee And Infant Son In Danger

While it was scary for a minute, no one was hurt during the scuffle, management reports.

New father Swae Lee had to go into protective mode after a fight broke out with the security detail at Coachella.

The Rae Sremmurd founder, according to TMZ, was on his way to perform on stage, when the scuffle broke out. His team says security hired for the event became overzealous with the star and his crew, sparking the blows.

A part of his entourage was his infant child son, who was immediately secured by dad and others around.

His management released a statement regarding the incident saying, “As Swae Lee attempted to enter the festival with his newborn son and working crew, overzealous security guards confronted them. As 1/2 of Rae Sremmurd, he was due to perform on Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre stage at 5:55 PM. Security claimed not to recognize the talent and then aggressively initiated contact as they attempted to make their way to the stage.”

Adding, “The security guards, which we presume are independent contractors, are seen clearly being the aggressors and then throwing gang signs at end of the video in a celebration.”

The melee did not stop him and his brother Slim Jxmmi from delivering a rockstar show and promoting their new project, “Sremm 4 Life.”

As AllHipHop.com reported, “Sremm 4 Life” will be the first album that the duo has put out in over five years.

The project boasts production from Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, Murda on the Beat and Sonny Digital. A sole feature from Young Thug appears on “Royal Flush” and Future on “Activate.”