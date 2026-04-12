Floyd Mayweather Hit With Lawsuit Over Massive Unpaid Jet Bill

Floyd Mayweather faces yet another lawsuit over unpaid bills as his financial crisis spirals out of control despite earning over $1 billion.

Floyd Mayweather is facing another lawsuit, and this time it’s over a $105,690 unpaid jet charter to the Turks and Caicos that he took back in September.

The suit was filed Friday in Los Angeles County, naming Mayweather, his jewelry consultant buddy Jona Rechnitz, and a few other defendants.

Jet Set Aircraft is going after the full amount plus punitive damages, and they’re not backing down in the latest legal headache for the boxing legend who’s been drowning in financial trouble all year.

Mayweather’s money problems have been piling up faster than his old fight purses.

Back in February, he was sued three separate times over unpaid rent and jewelry bills totaling millions. One of those lawsuits claimed he and Rechnitz owed a Florida jeweler $4 million after a settlement dispute went sideways.

Rechnitz, who’s known for selling jewelry to celebrities like the Kardashians, pleaded guilty in 2016 to honest-services fraud for bribing public officials.

The new LA lawsuit says Rechnitz knew Mayweather had a pattern of taking goods and services without paying for them.

Despite making over $1 billion in his boxing career, Mayweather’s facing a $330,000 lawsuit from his NYC luxury condo landlord for unpaid rent. He signed the lease in December 2024 but stopped paying in July 2025.

While he was skipping those rent payments, he was posting pictures on Instagram, sitting on a private jet surrounded by stacks of cash, with the caption “I just be minding my business.”

The IRS also has a $7.3 million lien against him for unpaid taxes, according to recent reports. In December, he sold his Gulfstream jet along with his Beverly Hills and Miami mansions to raise cash.

Mayweather’s also fighting his own legal battles.

He filed a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime, claiming the network committed fraud, though Paramount dismissed it as baseless.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been relentlessly mocking his former friend over these money troubles, reminding everyone that he called this years ago.

Mayweather’s planning to fight 59-year-old Mike Tyson in an exhibition this spring, followed by a professional bout against 47-year-old Manny Pacquiao, hoping these fights will help him recover financially.

Their 2015 matchup generated $600 million, so he’s banking on lightning striking twice.