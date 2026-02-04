50 Cent Clowns “Dumb Ass” Floyd Mayweather Over “Stolen” $340M

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent trolled Floyd Mayweather over his $340 million lawsuit against Showtime, calling him a “dumb ass” for not reading contracts.

50 Cent wasted no time trolling Floyd Mayweather after the boxer filed his massive lawsuit against Showtime. The Queens rapper jumped on social media with his signature mockery when Floyd claimed the network helped steal $340 million from his career.

Floyd’s legal team says Showtime and former executive Stephen Espinoza worked with advisor Al Haymon to divert his fight earnings.

The undefeated boxer claims his biggest paydays from fights against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor went straight into accounts controlled by Haymon instead of his own pockets.

But 50 Cent saw this as another chance to roast his longtime rival. The rapper posted his brutal response to Floyd’s financial troubles with zero sympathy.

“Oh no don’t cry now champ they beat you out of $320 milion, you dumb ass told you let me read the contracts now lace up, You gotta look good fighting Mike. then maybe we can get Bud to beat your ass for Some big money,” 50 Cent wrote.

The comment hits Floyd where it hurts most.

50 has spent years questioning Mayweather’s ability to read contracts and handle his own business. Now Floyd’s lawsuit basically admits he didn’t know where his money was going for over a decade.

Floyd built his entire brand around flashing cash and luxury items. He posted videos counting million-dollar stacks on private jets. His Instagram showed off $6.4 million worth of watches and exotic car collections.

Money Mayweather made wealth his calling card. But the lawsuit tells a different story.

Floyd claims Haymon misappropriated his earnings while working as his advisor. When his new management team asked Showtime for financial records, the network said the books were “lost in a flood.”

The convenient excuse raised serious questions about Showtime’s role in the alleged scheme.

50 Cent’s response also references Floyd’s potential fight with Mike Tyson. The rapper suggests Floyd needs to “look good” against the heavyweight legend before facing Terence Crawford for “big money.”

This continues the pattern of 50 trolling Floyd's every move.

The rapper once challenged Mayweather to read a page from Harry Potter for charity. He consistently questioned whether Floyd’s money displays were real or fake.

Mayweather seeks the full $340 million plus punitive damages from Showtime. He's suing for breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and unjust enrichment.