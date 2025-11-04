Game Manufacturer Blasts Soulja Boy For Selling Rebranded Gaming Console

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy is selling rebranded Retroid gaming handhelds without permission at double the price, facing potential legal action.

Soulja Boy has returned to his controversial gaming console business, now selling exact replicas of Retroid gaming handhelds without the company’s permission at more than double the original price.

The rapper is marketing the devices through his website, souljaboy.net and Instagram account, “SouljaBoyGame.”

The handhelds are identical to Retroid’s Pocket Flip 2 and Pocket 4 models, but feature Soulja Boy branding photoshopped over stolen product images. Retroid officials confirmed they have no licensing agreement with the artist.

“I didn’t know about this. This is not any kind of official licensing deal. He does not have permission to rebrand our products and sell them as his own. The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is patented in the U.S by ourselves,” a Retroid representative told RetroDoDo.

The pricing scheme shows Soulja Boy selling the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 for $436.50, compared to Retroid’s official price of $209. His Instagram posts promote the device, claiming “it has Sonic, TikTok, Instagram and everything ya need.”

This marks Soulja Boy’s third venture into gaming hardware controversies. In 2018, he faced legal action from Nintendo for selling unauthorized consoles loaded with copyrighted games.

The company threatened criminal charges, forcing him to shut down operations. A similar incident occurred in 2021 when he partnered with TRDR to rebrand original Retroid devices.

The timing proves particularly challenging for Soulja Boy, who was ordered to pay $4 million in a sexual assault case in April 2025.

Retroid has indicated they plan to pursue legal action against the unauthorized use of their patented designs and stolen marketing materials.

The company values its products and community relationships, making this unauthorized rebranding particularly problematic.