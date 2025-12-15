Gang Truce Declared After Stockton Shooting; But Politicians Get A Chillin Warning

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gang leaders in Stockton brokered a historic 21-day ceasefire after the deadly birthday party shooting that killed four people.

Gang leaders in Stockton agreed to a groundbreaking 21-day ceasefire following the November 29 mass shooting at a child’s birthday party that killed four people and wounded 13 others.

The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation successfully mediated the unprecedented truce between rival gangs after the attack that allegedly targeted rapper MBNel. The shooting occurred at Monkey Space banquet hall during a 2-year-old’s birthday party when masked gunmen fired over 50 rounds from five weapons.

The attack killed three children ages 8, 9, and 14, plus a 21-year-old. MBNel and his wife were both shot but survived. MBNel’s father revealed his son is hiding and fearing for his life after being the primary target.

“My son is hiding out and in fear for his life,” his father told media outlets. The rapper was reportedly targeted due to ongoing street conflicts.

Meanwhile, Stockton rapper Luciano “NanoMB” Guerrero, who hosted the birthday party for his daughter, was denied bail on parole violation charges. A judge ruled his gang ties and parole violations outweighed claims he was a victim. Guerrero remains in custody without bail.

Rapper Fly Boy “Dougie 3Z” also faces jail time after admitting to parole violations related to attending the party. Speaking from jail, he described the chaos: “It was like a movie. I tried to save the kids when the shooting started.”

The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation brokered what they call a “conditional epiphany truce” during a secret Friday night meeting with representatives from four rival gangs.

The 21-day ceasefire runs from December 12, 2025, through January 2, 2026.

The truce establishes several key agreements:

– Schools and community centers are designated neutral zones

– Family members and children are strictly off-limits

– Drive-by shootings are suspended

– Zero tolerance for unsanctioned attacks like the birthday party massacre

YPJF founder Daniel Chaplin said: “The ball is no longer in our court; it is squarely in the City’s. We secured the ceasefire, but we are now in a ‘wait and see’ period. If Stockton’s political leadership fails to match the moral courage of these drivers with institutional commitment by January 15th, they will bear the moral responsibility for any violence that resumes.”

Despite the truce, no arrests have been made in the birthday party shooting. The FBI, ATF, and local agencies offer a combined $130,000 reward for information leading to arrests. Sheriff Patrick Withrow confirmed at least 50 rounds were fired from five different weapons by multiple masked gunmen.

The foundation emphasized the shooting violated all gang codes and was not sanctioned by any group involved in the truce.

Gang leaders condemned the attack for targeting children and families. Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi said she wasn’t invited to the gang meeting and lacked information to comment.

Both Stockton Police and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they weren’t told about the meeting, which the foundation said was necessary for participant safety.