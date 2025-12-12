Stockton Rapper NanoMB Denied Bail After Daughter’s Deadly Birthday Party

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Luciano Guerrero will remain in custody after a judge ruled his parole violations and gang ties outweighed claims he was a victim.

Luciano Guerrero was denied bail Thursday in a San Joaquin County courtroom after a judge ruled the Stockton rapper violated parole terms tied to a deadly mass shooting at his daughter’s birthday party.

The 22-year-old artist, known in the Hip-Hop scene as Nano MB, was hoping to walk free after his December 1 arrest, but Judge Chrishna Martinez kept him in custody, citing a pattern of criminal conduct and ongoing gang affiliations.

The November 29 party, thrown for Guerrero’s 2-year-old daughter, ended in bloodshed when masked shooters opened fire, killing four people, including three children and injuring 13 others.

While Guerrero has not been charged in the shooting itself, prosecutors say he violated parole by associating with gang members who attended the event.

“He should not be in custody because he’s a victim of a shooting,” public defender Phillip Krueger told the court. He called it “extremely offensive” to hold Guerrero responsible for the violence simply because he hosted the gathering.

But Deputy District Attorney Patricia Horner argued Guerrero was far from an innocent bystander. She said he had been warned multiple times about his parole conditions and knowingly allowed gang members to attend a children’s party.

“Perhaps had Mr. Guerrero not thrown this party, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in today with the unfortunate loss of many lives of children,” Horner said.

According to prosecutors, Guerrero is affiliated with both the Asian Boyz and Muddy Boyz gangs. His record includes domestic violence allegations and weapons charges from earlier in 2024.

In October, he was charged with possession of assault weapons, being a felon in possession of firearms and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

Guerrero shook his head in court when Horner referenced the alleged domestic violence incident. Krueger countered that his client was enrolled in a program designed to help young fathers find work and support their families.

“His significant other is here; she wants him home,” Krueger added.

Judge Martinez remained unmoved, pointing to Guerrero’s prior strike, GPS violations and new charges as justification for denying bail.

“He does have a parole violation; the bail for that is no bail. I’m going to leave that at no bail,” Martinez ruled.

Guerrero appeared visibly frustrated when informed that his parole revocation hearing is scheduled for January 8, 2026. The mass shooting remains unsolved. Sheriff Patrick Withrow said over 50 rounds were fired from five different firearms during the attack.

Another rapper, Fly Boy Doughy, was also arrested for parole violations after attending the same party. Authorities have not named him a suspect in the shooting, but police believe Nano, Doughy and MBNel were the targets.