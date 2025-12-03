Rapper Fly Boy Doughy Arrested, Speaks On Stockton Mass Shooting: “Live A Movie”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fly Boy Dougy described chaos as kids were shot at a Stockton birthday party, insisting from jail he tried to save children as gunfire erupted.

Rapper Fly Boy Dougy broke his silence from behind bars about the devastating Stockton mass shooting that claimed four lives at a child’s birthday party.

The 25-year-old rapper, arrested on parole violations two days after the November 29 attack, provided his firsthand account of the chaos that unfolded when gunfire erupted during what should have been a celebration.

Williams told KCRA 3 from San Joaquin County Jail that he initially mistook the gunshots for balloons popping.

“I was already turned around to the kids, so I just heard shots,” Fly Boy Doughy said. The party guest described watching in horror as children fell around him, prompting him to spring into action.

“I just started to run after all the kids I saw fall and I started to carry them,” Fly Boy Doughy recounted. He criticized law enforcement’s response time, claiming officers took too long to enter the building while children lay wounded.

“When the police came, they didn’t run to the kids. They were still pointing the guns. And I was like, ‘the kids is dying,’ and they wouldn’t listen,” Fly Boy Doughy said.

Doughy and 22-year-old Luciano Guerrero, aka Nano, who hosted the party, remain in custody on parole violations but are not considered suspects in the shooting.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed both men were arrested for violating their parole terms, not for involvement in the mass shooting.

According to CDCR records, Doughy entered custody in November 2021 on a three-year sentence for child abuse and corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition, with an enhancement for domestic violence involving great bodily injury.

Guerrero received a two-year sentence in October 2023 for carrying a loaded firearm as an active gang member and evading police while driving recklessly.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that firearms recovered from the banquet hall were not linked to either of the arrested individuals. Sheriff Patrick Withrow expressed confidence that law enforcement will capture those responsible for the birthday party shooting.

The attack at the banquet hall on Lucile Avenue and Thornton Road left four people dead – ages 8, 9, 14 and 21 – with 13 others injured. Survivors’ ages range from 8 to around 30.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi has called for federal assistance to combat gang violence following the shooting.

“It’s babies we’re talking about, children,” Fugazi said. “We’re talking about a cake being cut as bullets are ringing out. The candles have been blown out, you’re cutting the cake, and then bullets are flying out, piercing, going through flesh and killing four people.”