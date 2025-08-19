Gervonta Davis Dodges Charge Of Beating Ex-Girlfriend After She Refuses To Snitch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gervonta Davis dodged a battery charge in Miami after his ex refused to talk, leaving prosecutors with nothing to work with to pursue the case.

Back in July, cops cuffed the boxing champ after his ex claimed he smacked her during a heated exchange while they were swapping custody of their two kids.

The alleged fight happened on June 15, and she told police Davis hit the back of her head and slapped her face. She later went to the hospital.

But when it came time to take it to court, things fell apart fast.

According to a closeout memo dated August 11 obtained by Local10 the woman and her lawyer told the State Attorney’s Office she didn’t want to press charges and wasn’t scared of Davis.

She also made it clear she wasn’t being pressured or bribed to stay quiet.

With no witness and no statement, the case had no legs. The judge tossed it on August 12.

The cop who showed up to the scene didn’t see the fight, so there was no firsthand police testimony either. The only other possible witness—the woman’s mom—also stayed quiet.

Davis got booked on July 11 and bailed out the same day after posting $10,000. But without cooperation from the alleged victim, the whole thing fizzled out.

The woman reportedly told authorities the fight was tied to personal issues and stress over their kids. A police report said there had been around 10 other incidents between them, but none were officially documented.

This isn’t Davis’s first time dealing with accusations. He’s had other battery charges in the past, but this one officially got wiped off the board in August.