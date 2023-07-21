Son Of Gillie Da King YNG Cheese Killed In Triple Shooting 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wallo confirmed Gillie Da King’s son YNG Cheese has died. Reports state the 25-year-old was killed in a triple shooting on Thursday.

YNG Cheese, the son of podcaster Gillie Da King has died at age 25.

The news was confirmed by the Philly podcaster’s co-host and cousin in an Instagram post Thursday evening.

“Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you,” Wallo267 wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of photos featuring YNG Cheese. “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well!”

Sources confirmed that YNG Cheese was killed in a triple shooting on Thursday evening, per NBC10 Philadelphia. The outlet reports a 25-year-old man was shot once in the back at around 8:24 P.M. He was taken to hospital by the police and was sadly pronounced dead at 8:39.

In addition, another two men were also shot during the incident. A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were taken to hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, cops are yet to make any arrests. No weapons were recovered, although authorities confirmed they discovered ten spent sell cases at the scene.

Police have not identified the deceased man, but sources confirmed to NBC10 that the victim was YGB Cheese, son of Gillie Da King.

AllHipHop.com sends our condolences and heartfelt wishes to Gillie Da King, and to the family of YBG Cheese, during this time of bereavement.