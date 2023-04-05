GloRilla Talks Wanting To Model Her Career After Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & Bad Bunny

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rising southern rapper aims to be on the “big dog” level.

Less than a year ago, GloRilla went from a local Memphis artist to national recognition thanks to the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” single with record producer Hitkidd.

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” hit DSPs like Apple Music and YouTube on April 29, 2022. Since that time, GloRilla’s breakout hit earned the southern rapper a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance.

GloRilla quickly followed up the success of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by linking up with Bronx-bred Hip Hop superstar Cardi B for “Tomorrow 2” which peaked at No. 9 on the weekly Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The music industry began to formally recognize GloRilla’s meteoric rise. Spotify named her a 2023 “Most Necessary” Artist. Apple Music promoted her as an “Up Next” act. Glo also won Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

GloRilla Wants To Be Among The Big Dogs

After scoring industry awards and Top 10 entries, it appears Big Glo still aims even higher for her career. The CMG recording artist recently spoke to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden about her ascent and her future.

The interview with the streaming platform included Darden asking GloRilla for examples of stars she sees as inspirations for her trajectory as a celebrity. The 23-year-old newcomer responded, “Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny. They’re big dogs.”

She also added, “I know Rihanna is a legend, I know she’s iconic, but when she performed at the Super Bowl, she didn’t perform a lot of songs, and the songs she did perform, all of them were hits. This lady got so many hits… So I’m trying to come like that.”

GloRilla could be on her way to iconic status. The Yo Gotti protégé kicked off her initial run as a major label-signed performer with 2022’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. That 9-track body of work came out via Collective Music Group/Interscope Records.