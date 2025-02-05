GloRilla Loves Being “Thick” & Looking Good In “Everything”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla embraced a new chapter in her career, exuding confidence and style in her debut campaign as the latest face of Rihanna’s Fenty brand.

Rapper GloRilla lit up her first campaign as the newest face of Rihanna’s Fenty empire, stepping into a role that spans Fenty Beauty, Skin, Hair, and Savage x Fenty lingerie.

The Memphis-born Hip-Hop star made a statement in her debut images, rocking the new Puff Cherries bra and pant set along with must-have Fenty products,

For the “Tomorrow 2” rapper, the collaboration signified more than just a partnership—it marked a personal evolution.

“That I’m grown and sexy now,” GloRilla told Vogue when asked what message she hopes the campaign conveys. “I used to be a little tomboy, but I’m 25 now, I’m in my golden era. I just feel like I done stepped into myself, into my grown woman era.”

Her confidence radiated throughout the photoshoot, where she felt every inch the star in each look.

“I like shooting when I look real cute in everything I have on,” she said. “I don’t like photoshoots where I have to look a certain type of way and I can’t pick what I want to do. But I was comfortable in everything I was putting on, so it was a good shoot.”

With her fitness journey contributing to newfound self-assurance, GloRilla took pride in how well the pieces complemented her physique. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glo Da P (@glorillapimp)

“I’m real thick so I looked good in everything. And I’m comfortable with my body now because I’ve been in the gym. Everything fit me perfect,” she said.

While Rihanna has yet to make an official statement on GloRilla’s Fenty ambassadorship, the global icon has made her support clear in the past. In a viral TikTok last year, Rihanna was seen rapping along to TGIF, proving she was already a fan of the rising star’s music.

GloRilla still remembers how she felt when she saw Rihanna vibing to her track.

“I couldn’t believe it. I just screamed. I was like, ‘Ya’ll, Rihanna just posted me!'” she recalled.



