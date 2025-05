CeeLo Green did say there would be a final album and tour “god willing.”

CeeLo Green and the rest of Goodie Mob shared some bittersweet news on Sunday (May 4), revealing in an Instagram post that their days as a group are over.

CeeLo posted a photo of the four members—Khujo, Big Gipp, T-Mo and himself—along with a caption explaining their decision. Simultaneously, they applauded their Dungeon Family brethren Outkast for their upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“We are living in an amazing time and an ironic one as well,” Green wrote. “Our #brothers @outkast have just been officially inducted into the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame…..where they belong. But I also have a bittersweet announcement to make, this is @goodiemob ‘s 30th year anniversary if you didn’t know, yet I am also going to announce for the first time this will be our #farewell.”

There was a silver lining, however, in the form of a final album and tour—although nothing has been 100 percent confirmed.

“The fans know that we’ve gone through a great deal together so for no reasons in particular let’s just call it ‘natural causes’ and we all agree that it’s #time we are about to work on a farewell album and tour God willing,” he continued. “For those of you who truly have love for the mob and @dungeonfamily make sure that if we happen to be somewhere near you come and see and support.

“Go follow @khujogoodie @tmogoodie @gippgoodie we all appreciate all of the love over the years. Stay tuned for details.. we did it for #atlanta #love #yall.”

Goodie Mob’s latest album, Survival Kit, arrived in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It marked the Atlanta Hip-Hop group’s first project in seven years, following the release of 2013’s Age Against the Machine.

It was also a full circle moment for Goodie Mob, with production being handled by Sleepy Brown, Rico Wade and Ray Murray 0f Organized Noize, who produced their debut album, Soul Food, in 1995. Guest appearances included fellow Dungeon Family member Big Rube, André 3000, Big Boi, Public Enemy’s Chuck D and D.C. Young Fly.

But a lot has changed since then. In April 2024, Rico Wade died unexpectedly at the age of 52, leaving a gaping hole in the Dungeon Family lineage.

The rest of the Dungeon Family have been religious about carrying on Wade’s legacy. Most recently, Sleepy Brown announced a statue of Wade will be unveiled at Headline Shopping Center in East Point, Georgia on Friday (May 9).

Rico Wade talked to AllHipHop about his relationship with the Dungeon Family just weeks before his death. He had been to André 3000’s concert the night before, where he experienced a moment of clarity.

“I just had heart surgery, where they had to put a stent in my chest,” he said. “This happened January 19 and I just felt like, ‘Man, I would have missed it [the concert].’ God didn’t want my life. He wanted my attention and he got it. It’s been blessings on blessings on blessings since then. Since that moment, I’ve been blessed in every way. It’s hard to not cry every time I think about it.”

Things were really looking up for Wade, making his death that much harder to accept.

“They all love and respect me,” he said with a smile. “They all look at me as a person that did it for them, especially after what I just went through. I’ve spoken to every last one of them, and it’s been like, ‘I want to hug you and I want to let you know how important you are to us. I’m glad you’re still here.

“I hate for it to take a life-altering situation, but even Future—that’s my cousin—he’s been so busy. But if I text him now, he texts me right back. I seen André last night at the show, and I was in the studio the other day seeing Boi Boi. Everybody can see that I’m clear and clean. They can see that I ain’t drinking and they can see my energy is on 10.”