Gucci Mane Refuses To Cooperate With Police After Pooh Shiesty Kidnapping Charges

Gucci Mane went live after Pooh Shiesty’s arrest and denied he would ever cooperate with the police after he was kidnapped.

Gucci Mane went live and didn’t hold back after federal authorities announced charges against Pooh Shiesty, Big 30, and seven others for allegedly kidnapping and robbing him at a Dallas recording studio.

The Atlanta rap mogul made it clear he’s not cooperating with police and plans to handle the situation his own way.

During the live stream, Gucci Mane called out the accused rappers directly.

“The only thing I believe in is, don’t tell the police. Keeping it street is my only rule,” Gucci Mane.

The statement was a reference to the January 10 incident when Pooh Shiesty allegedly arranged a meeting at a Dallas studio under the pretense of discussing contract terms, then orchestrated an armed robbery instead.

According to the Department of Justice, Pooh Shiesty pulled an AK-style pistol and forced Gucci Mane to sign a document releasing him from his 1017 Records contract.

Big 30 allegedly barricaded the door to prevent anyone from leaving. The crew stole Rolex watches, jewelry, Louis Vuitton bags, and cash from the victims.

Pooh Shiesty’s arrest came just months after his early release from federal prison in October 2025.

He had served three years of a five-year, three-month sentence for firearms conspiracy charges related to a 2021 shooting at a Miami hotel.

When he got out, Gucci Mane posted on Instagram: “Welcome home @poohshiesty — the MainSlime is back.”

According to federal prosecutors, the kidnapping scheme was planned months in advance.

Pooh Shiesty had been on home detention at the time of the alleged crime, violating the terms of his supervised release. His father, Lontrell Williams Sr., allegedly helped plan and execute the robbery.

Big 30, who came up in the Memphis rap scene alongside Pooh Shiesty, faces serious federal charges for his role in barricading the door.

Within hours of the alleged robbery, multiple suspects posted stolen items on social media, essentially documenting their own crimes. The arrogance was stunning.