Harlem Rapper Posta Boy Dead, Fans React

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Posta Boy’s death at 42 stunned the Hip-Hop world as tributes poured in for the Harlem rapper who overcame cancer.

Posta Boy died this week at age 42, leaving behind a legacy rooted in Harlem’s Hip-Hop scene and a reputation built on raw skill and resilience.

The rapper rose to fame after dominating BET’s 106 & Park “Freestyle Friday with a seven-week winning streak. That run earned him the honor of becoming the first emcee inducted into the show’s Hall of Fame.

While the exact cause of his death has not been confirmed, the rapper had previously endured serious health complications. Years ago, he revealed a battle with cancer that led to the removal of a testicle and an 11.5-hour surgery to eliminate tumors from his kidney and nearby organs.

He underwent chemotherapy and dropped to 130 pounds during treatment.

Despite the life-threatening diagnosis, Posta Boy returned to music. He released mixtapes like Real Recognize Real and State of Emergency and had plans for a full-length album titled Live From The Emergency Room.

His lyrical talents earned him collaborations with established names including Nelly, Clipse, Raekwon, Talib Kweli and Jae Millz, expanding his reach beyond New York’s underground circuit.

Social media quickly filled with tributes following news of his death. Many remembered him not just for his lyrical ability but for his perseverance through illness.

“Long live Posta Boy. You set the bar high brother,” one person said while another added, “RIP I was just watching your 106 run the other week.”

While no official statement has been released by his family, the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of an artist who inspired through both his bars and his battles.