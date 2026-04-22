Hot Boy Turk Posts Photo With RFK Jr. & All Hell Breaks Loose

Turk’s photo with RFK Jr. at a political event triggers backlash as critics revive Kennedy’s controversial statements and bizarre incidents.

Hot Boy Turk caught serious heat online after posting photos with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at what looked like a formal political event with repeated “KENNEDY” backdrops behind them.

The New Orleans rapper shared images of himself smiling and shaking hands with the controversial figure, and the internet responded immediately with criticism that ran far deeper than the optics of the moment.

Comments flooded in fast, with people calling out everything from “fake handshake” to straight-up unfollows, but the real issue wasn’t about his smile or his grip.

Critics quickly pivoted to Kennedy’s documented history of controversial statements, particularly his claims about Black children with autism and ADHD medication.

One user pointed directly at his past remarks, suggesting that Black kids on these medications should be “reparented,” a comment Kennedy made on a 2024 podcast that later got him confronted during a Congressional hearing by Rep. Terri Sewell in April 2026.

He denied making the statement despite recordings, but the damage was already done in the court of public opinion.

The connection between Turk’s photo and Kennedy’s pattern of behavior became the focal point of the backlash.

What made things worse was the timing. According to the New York Post, Kennedy had recently been exposed for an incident from 2001 where he allegedly cut off a dead raccoon’s genitalia during a family road trip so he could “study it later.”

The story came from a diary entry detailed in a biography and resurfaced as Turk’s photo was circulating, adding fuel to an already burning fire.

Beyond that single incident, Kennedy’s been known to collect roadkill in freezers and has admitted to keeping a freezer full of dead animals for years, including the time he dumped a dead bear in Central Park.

For Turk, the photo id a case study in how a single image can trigger massive backlash when it involves someone with such a controversial track record.

The post is still live as reactions are flooding in dragging the rap star.