Ice Spice To Make Movie Debut With Denzel Washington In New Spike Lee Film “High and Low” 

Ice Spice is living her childhood dreams, making her movie debut in Spike Lee‘s upcoming crime thriller “High and Low.”

The iconic actor and director pairing are reuniting for the fifth time, Variety reports. They previously worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.

The Bronx native makes her movie debut in the thriller which is the English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller of the same name.

Apple Original Films partnered with A24 on the movie and is yet to confirm an official release date. However, A24 will release “High and Low” theatrically before a global launch on AppleTV+.

Little is known about Ice Spice’s role in High and Low but it won’t be long before fans find out. On Wednesday (April 10), Apple Original Films announced production is already underway by sharing a post with Lee and Washington.

“No. 5 now in production,” it reads.

No. 5 now in production pic.twitter.com/H3hB0U4bLi — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) April 10, 2024

While Ice Spice has tested her acting chops in multiple ad campaigns, and even crossed over into fashion, High and Low will be her first full-length project. Although she rapidly climbed the ranks of the music industry since exploding onto the scene with her breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U” in 2022, acting was her first love.

“I didn’t ever really like see myself being a rapper,” Spice explained on Hot97’s Ebro in the Morning last year. “I always wanted to be an actress. That was like, my first passion.”