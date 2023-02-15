Iggy Azalea Called Out Over Tory Lanez Support After Slamming Ex Playboi Carti For Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea is facing backlash over her comments about her ex Playboi Carti’s assault allegations in light of her support of Tory Lanez.

The Canadian singer/rapper announced he would be working on the Australian artist’s comeback album last October. The news came just two months before he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion and more than two years after the “Plan B” hitmaker alleged he shot her in the foot.

At the time, Iggy Azalea was criticized for working with Tory Lanez. Many fans questioned her decision to work with a man accused of physically harming another woman.

Those questions resurfaced on Tuesday (Feb. 14), after Playboi Carti’s arrest for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend. Iggy accused her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son of serial abuse.

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist,” she tweeted. “Until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman,” she wrote.

In follow-up tweets, she also added, “Been there. Done that. Warned you,” and “karmas real!”

Twitter users took issue with Iggy’s tweets, calling her out for supposedly working with the now-convicted Tory Lanez while he was awaiting trial. Some also pointed to her dating Carti after his former ex Rubi Rose accused him of shooting a gun at her during their relationship.

“You are LITERALLY working with Tory Lanez to revive your dead career,” one wrote. “You will NEVER get what Charli XCX gave you in 2014 EVER again.”

This is another prime example of white women only using public outrage and “female solidarity” when it benefits them.



You are LITERALLY working with Tory Lanez to revive your dead career. You will NEVER get what Charli XCX gave you in 2014 EVER again. https://t.co/TvASkT9kcd — greta. (@GretaTheGhoul) February 14, 2023

Check out some of the other replies below.

That’s sad. It’s also sad that You made him your baby daddy after Rubi Rose spoke about him abusing her and SHOOTING a gun at her. and don’t forget you were supporting Tory Lanez loud & proud. https://t.co/EveRXFQYec — MaryJaneDoe | Parody (@maryjaned0e) February 14, 2023

i feel bad for her but, white girls need to learn that being white wont protect them from abuse from black men. he was beating on rubi n iggy knew that yet still dated him. #they wont treat you better because you arent black https://t.co/uuSM5ZL5lf — 👼🏾 (@girlactionary) February 15, 2023

This coming from the woman that stuck beside Tory Lanez after he shot Megan Thee Stallion. Get real. https://t.co/8pZub3kvDs — Z | #WeStandWithMegan ✊🏾 (@HoodboogerIcon) February 14, 2023

talking about abusers like you wasn’t just ready let tory lanez produce ya album before he got put in all orange and cuffs is wild. https://t.co/R6k1qkeXqi — r. has experienced the fentybowl! (@megshawtie) February 15, 2023

alright tory lanez apologist, you seem to have a type 🙃 https://t.co/4wAJU0tTTF — van alonzo (@vantealonzo) February 15, 2023

Another case of a woman only caring and understanding empathy about violence against women, when it happens to them, umph https://t.co/VAV3IqGKkf — Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) February 14, 2023