Iggy Azalea Calls Out Joe Biden Critics: That Orange Will Be Back Running For President

Over the weekend, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea decided to share her views about American politics. Azalea weighed in on the current state of United States President Joe Biden’s current unpopularity.

According to Real Clear Politics, an average of polling data has Joe Biden’s approval rating as president sitting around 42%. That is a significant drop from the 55% approval rating he had back in January.

Iggy Azalea apparently believes Joe Biden is getting an unfair assessment from the American people. She shared a tweet calling out some of Biden’s critics. Azalea also slammed the possibility of former President Donald Trump returning to the White House.

I really hate to get political but can we shut the f### up with the

“I regret voting Biden” commentary cause ya gonna blink and that orange will be back running for presidency.

It’s so f##### disappointing to see y’all think it’s an edgy take. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 12, 2021

The End Of An Era album creator later added, “I thought we all collectively agreed that ‘please just don’t make it any worse’ was worth a vote and in that regard, it’s been successful. Can we please not forget how terrifying & stressful the last 4 years were for so many people because of [Trump]?”

A Lot Of Hip Hop Stars Chose Sides During The 2020 Election

Donald Trump has not confirmed that he will run for president for the third time in 2024, but it is widely speculated that the polarizing figure is considering jumping into the Republican primary again. Trump lost to Biden in 2020 by 7 million popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes.

Numerous celebrities backed Joe Biden in 2020 over Donald Trump. The former Democratic senator and vice president secured public endorsements from Hip Hop stars such as Eminem, Cardi B, Offset, Common, 2 Chainz, Ludacris, and Jeezy.

In contrast, rappers like Waka Flocka Flame and Lil Pump expressed support for Donald Trump in 2020. Lil Wayne famously sent out a tweet about Trump’s Platinum Plan which included a photo of the Young Money leader and the MAGA leader smiling side-by-side. However, 50 Cent flip-flopped on his endorsement of Donald Trump.