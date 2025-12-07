India Love Embarrasses Herself At Streamer Awards After Hijacking Winner’s Speech

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

India Love’s mic-snatching moment at the Streamer Awards left the crowd stunned as she shouted out DDG and Rakai mid-ceremony.

India Love embarrassed herself at the 2023 Streamer Awards in Los Angeles on December 7 by storming the stage mid-ceremony and snatching the mic from FaZe Adapt during his Breakout Streamer of the Year acceptance speech.

The 29-year-old influencer barely acknowledged Adapt’s win before launching into her own impromptu speech.

“Rakai should’ve won Breakout Streamer of the Year and DDG. I don’t care what y’all say. Shout out Rakai!” she declared, leaving the crowd stunned.

Applause quickly turned to boos as the audience reacted in disbelief as she strutted offstage and was eventually thrown out of the Wiltern Theatre.

The moment instantly drew comparisons to Kanye West’s infamous interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs, where he declared Beyoncé “had one of the best videos of all time.”

Much like that viral moment, Love’s interruption overshadowed the actual award recipient and sparked an online firestorm.

The evening also included drama from host Fanfan, who controversially compared Kai Cenat to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The outburst adds to a long list of public controversies India Love has faced throughout her career, from relationship drama to online feuds.

Social media lit up with criticism.

Congratulations to India Love on winning the Most Ran Through Streamer Award.. 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nz9EWz7pPV — 𝓾𝓛𝔁𝓪 (@NotUlxa) December 7, 2025

India Love rose to prominence in the early 2010s on Tumblr before transitioning into modeling and reality TV and later becoming an OnlyFans model.

She starred in the BET series The Westbrooks, has been linked to several high-profile entertainers, and has been chasing fame ever since.

Just days before the Streamer Awards, India Love opened up about why she walked away from OnlyFans despite raking in $2 million.

In a December interview with boxer Ryan Garcia, she explained that leaked content had reached her family, leading to real-world consequences.

India Love Tryna recreate the Kanye speech pic.twitter.com/N9FAxdelGp — yerc (@yercnowitzki) December 7, 2025

INDIA LOVE HATE ON THE TIMELINE I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIEK THIS pic.twitter.com/4e7r6l71gb — 𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒂 ﾒ૦ (@okaybrb) December 7, 2025

india love actually has rocks for brains — maya 🪐 (@brutallymaya) December 7, 2025